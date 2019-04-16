Dematic to establish global headquarters in Atlanta

Dematic recently announced it will establish its global headquarters in Atlanta, securing approximately 40,000 square feet of space in the Coda complex in Midtown’s Tech Square. The move will add an estimated 230 additional jobs as the company grows its Atlanta presence.

“Technology is at the core of what we do,” said Hasan Dandashly, Dematic President and CEO. “We are the leading supplier and partner in the advanced automated logistics and materials handling industry. Our solutions combine the latest advancements in software, robotics and mechatronics to drive optimal performance for our customers. Innovation has enabled us to be a market leader through the first three industrial revolutions. Establishing our headquarters in Atlanta reflects our commitment to remaining a world leader in technology and innovation in the supply chain solution space through industry 4.0.”

Coda, the revolutionary 750,000 square foot mixed-use complex, sits right in the heart of one of Atlanta’s most desirable neighborhoods, and offers companies like Dematic the opportunity to co-locate with similar companies embedded in technology and Georgia Tech’s innovation ecosystem. Being a member of Georgia Tech’s Supply Chain Innovation Network helped drive Dematic to the location as the majority of the company’s professional workforce are engineers.

“We have partnered with Dematic for many years,” said Tim Brown, Managing Director, Georgia Tech Supply Chain and Logistics Institute. “We are excited to have them as a neighbor with a long-term investment to grow here along with Georgia Tech’s Supply Chain and Logistics Institute. I look forward to our continued partnership in driving innovations in supply chain and intralogistics technologies.”

Dematic’s global HQ will support operations in 27 countries and more than 7,000 employees across the globe. With a long history in Atlanta, Dematic currently employs over 100 people in several locations in the metro area including Peachtree Corners and Griffin.

“We are really excited to grow in Tech Square,” said Michele Longo, Dematic Chief HR Officer. “Not only does the location give us access to rich thought leadership in industry and academia, it allows us the opportunity to collaborate with other technology-minded firms, and most importantly to attract and retain the best talent in our industry.”

With aggressive growth targets, Dematic is hiring for a variety of roles to support the business. Prospective employees should visit Dematic’s Career Page for additional information on current job opportunities in Atlanta and across the globe.



