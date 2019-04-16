MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Dematic to establish global headquarters in Atlanta

Dematic recently announced it will establish its global headquarters in Atlanta, securing approximately 40,000 square feet of space in the Coda complex in Midtown’s Tech Square.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
Manufacturing output declines for fifth consecutive month in March, says ISM
Warehousing Answered: From Transaction to Value Added
Alstef Group acquires U.S.-based logistics automation leader Solution Net Systems
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
More Automation

Dematic recently announced it will establish its global headquarters in Atlanta, securing approximately 40,000 square feet of space in the Coda complex in Midtown’s Tech Square. The move will add an estimated 230 additional jobs as the company grows its Atlanta presence.

“Technology is at the core of what we do,” said Hasan Dandashly, Dematic President and CEO. “We are the leading supplier and partner in the advanced automated logistics and materials handling industry. Our solutions combine the latest advancements in software, robotics and mechatronics to drive optimal performance for our customers. Innovation has enabled us to be a market leader through the first three industrial revolutions. Establishing our headquarters in Atlanta reflects our commitment to remaining a world leader in technology and innovation in the supply chain solution space through industry 4.0.”

Coda, the revolutionary 750,000 square foot mixed-use complex, sits right in the heart of one of Atlanta’s most desirable neighborhoods, and offers companies like Dematic the opportunity to co-locate with similar companies embedded in technology and Georgia Tech’s innovation ecosystem. Being a member of Georgia Tech’s Supply Chain Innovation Network helped drive Dematic to the location as the majority of the company’s professional workforce are engineers.

“We have partnered with Dematic for many years,” said Tim Brown, Managing Director, Georgia Tech Supply Chain and Logistics Institute. “We are excited to have them as a neighbor with a long-term investment to grow here along with Georgia Tech’s Supply Chain and Logistics Institute. I look forward to our continued partnership in driving innovations in supply chain and intralogistics technologies.”

Dematic’s global HQ will support operations in 27 countries and more than 7,000 employees across the globe. With a long history in Atlanta, Dematic currently employs over 100 people in several locations in the metro area including Peachtree Corners and Griffin.

“We are really excited to grow in Tech Square,” said Michele Longo, Dematic Chief HR Officer. “Not only does the location give us access to rich thought leadership in industry and academia, it allows us the opportunity to collaborate with other technology-minded firms, and most importantly to attract and retain the best talent in our industry.”

With aggressive growth targets, Dematic is hiring for a variety of roles to support the business. Prospective employees should visit Dematic’s Career Page for additional information on current job opportunities in Atlanta and across the globe.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Automation
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
Manufacturing output declines for fifth consecutive month in March, says ISM
Warehousing Answered: From Transaction to Value Added
Alstef Group acquires U.S.-based logistics automation leader Solution Net Systems
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
OPEX demonstrates warehouse automation solutions and expertise
State of the industry: MHI releases annual report at ProMat 2023
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
What’s the environmental impact of wood pallets?
Pallet flow rack as recipe for efficiency
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources