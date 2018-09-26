Dematic to open new sequencing and distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas

New facility designed to optimize implementation process by releasing shipments to customer sites in segments.

Dematic, a leading global supplier of integrated automated technology, software and services to optimize the supply chain, has announced it will open a new sequencing and distribution center to accommodate growing customer demand for automated technology solutions.

The new sequencing and distribution center will replace an existing smaller Dematic distribution operation; the enlarged building size and design will enable increased storage and shipping capacity. The new Dematic facility will be located in Fort Worth, Texas and is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2019.

The new distribution operation will store, sequence and ship Dematic material handling equipment, modules and components and is designed for optimal performance and speed. It will support a Dematic process called “sequenced implementation” as the mechanical hardware is buffered, kitted and staged to ensure smooth, balanced, and accurate shipments of equipment to each customer site.

According to Tim Piccard, vice president of Installation for Dematic, “The operation in Fort Worth, Texas enables Dematic to optimize the implementation process for our customers. Shipments are released to customer sites in segments, and in a precise sequence to be in sync with the project installation schedule.”

Dematic products shipped from this location include conveyors, sorters, workstations, controls and robotic shuttles – the technology often required for the increasing number of applications for e-commerce and omni-channel order fulfillment solutions.

Colliers International, a global real estate services company, along with TCRG Properties and Ironwood Realty Partners offered services to locate the appropriate site and provide the “build-to-suit” development of the new Dematic distribution center.

