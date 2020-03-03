Dematic to pull out of Modex show over coronavirus concerns

Due to recent developments related to Coronavirus (COVID-19), Dematic has decided to cancel its participation in the Modex 2020 tradeshow next week.

“The safety and well-being of our Dematic team and our customers is our top priority, and we are following all procedures and guidelines shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and our parent company, The KION Group,” Dematic said in a release.

Although Dematic will not participate in the tradeshow, they will continue to conduct business travel as usual to support customers, as long as it is safe for employees to do so, the release said.

“For those who had planned to attend MODEX (or who are still attending), our leadership team is available for meetings at our global headquarters in Midtown Atlanta,” it said. “We will continue to monitor the public health situation and update you accordingly on our plans and decisions. We very much appreciate your understanding and look forward to continuing to help you power the future of commerce.”

Modex 2020 is scheduled for March 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Last week, show sponsor MHI announced the trade association would be taking precautions concerning the virus.



