MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

DENSO Foundation awards more than $1 million in STEM grants

Grants will foster STEM learning programs to help develop future automotive, manufacturing workforce

By

Latest Material Handling News

Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
More Automation

DENSO, the world’s second largest mobility supplier, announced that it awarded more than $1 million in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education grants to 26 colleges and universities across North America. The grants are made possible by DENSO’s philanthropic division, DENSO North America Foundation (DNAF), and support the company’s mission to help cultivate tomorrow’s workforce. These donations deliver critical funds to programs that will help expose students to the rewarding careers available in automotive and manufacturing and prepare them to lead in fast-evolving fields.

“To achieve our 2030 goal of creating and inspiring new value for the future of mobility, we need to be inspiring our next generation of employees,” said Jack Helmboldt, president of DNAF. “By awarding grants to these educational institutions, we’re equipping students – and possible future DENSO employees – with opportunities, skills, and knowledge that will help create a generation of innovators poised to transform the mobility industry.”

Grants will be used towards programs focused on design, materials management, mechanical and electrical engineering principles, thermodynamics, robotics and more. DENSO hopes these funds will help cultivate and encourage a new generation of engineers and skilled workers. Recipients of this year’s grants include:

•  Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University
•  Arkansas State University
•  Auburn University
•  California State Polytechnic University, Pomona
•  Cleveland State Community College
•  Conestoga College
•  FIME
•  Jackson State University
•  Kennesaw State University
•  Kettering University
•  Lawrence Technological University
•  Michigan State University
•  Michigan Technological University
•  North Carolina State University
•  Oakland University
•  Pellissippi State Community College
•  Southeast Missouri State University
•  TecMilenio University
•  Tennessee Technological University
•  University of Michigan-Dearborn
•  University of Alabama
•  University of Alabama-Huntsville
•  University of Tennessee
•  University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
•  Wayne State University
•  Western Michigan University

“DENSO is highly focused on developing software and products that not only enhance safety but reduce environmental impact,” said Bill Foy, senior vice president of Engineering at DENSO and a DENSO North American Foundation board member. “To do this, we will equip potential future employees with the skills to create these kinds of products. By investing in tomorrow’s workforce, we’re investing in DENSO’s future.”

DNAF has supported STEM education through grants at colleges and universities since 2001, enabling students to access tools, technology and experiences that better prepare them for technical careers after graduation. DENSO education grant proposals are invite-only and evaluated based on technical merit, student experience and alignment with industry needs.

DENSO is looking to hire new talent across North America as it continues its pursuit to shape and improve future mobility solutions for all. Positions are available in a variety of roles, business units and locations. Those interested can apply at [url=http://www.densocareers.com]http://www.densocareers.com[/url].


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Data Capture
Education
Automation
DENSO ADC
Education
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Colgate-Palmolive deploys decision intelligence as part of its digital transformation
Five bright ideas (you may have missed)
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources