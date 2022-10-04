MMH    Topics     Technology    Webcasts    Robotics

Deploy robotic solutions with RaaS to enable worry-free and flexible supply chain deployment

With Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), businesses can adopt and deploy robotic solutions in a worry-free and flexible manner.

Thursday, October 20, 2022 2:00PM
Roberto Michel, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling
Bryan Dsouza, Product Marketer, Berkshire Grey
Cailin Radcliffe, Sr. Director, Revenue Operations, Berkshire Grey

Robotic automation is fast becoming the preferred approach for businesses to transform their supply chain systems into a competitive advantage. With Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), businesses can adopt and deploy robotic solutions in a worry-free and flexible manner.

The focus on solutions rather than just equipment is driving up the demand for RaaS models that are best suited for the customer and their supply chain ecosystem.

According to ABI Research and Supply Chain Dive, there will be more than 1.3 million RaaS deployments worldwide by 2026 with the largest installations in logistics, manufacturing, and hospitality.

In this webinar, you will learn:

  • How robotic automation can transform your supply chain and make it a competitive advantage for your business
  • How RaaS models can benefit your business when adopting and onboarding robotic solutions
  • How Berkshire Grey deploys RaaS models and what makes Berkshire Grey different from other robotic solution providers
