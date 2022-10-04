Deploy robotic solutions with RaaS to enable worry-free and flexible supply chain deployment

Date/Time Thursday, October 20, 2022 2:00PM Moderator Roberto Michel, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling Panelists Bryan Dsouza, Product Marketer, Berkshire Grey

Cailin Radcliffe, Sr. Director, Revenue Operations, Berkshire Grey Thursday, October 20, 2022 2:00PMRoberto Michel, Senior Editor, Modern Materials HandlingBryan Dsouza, Product Marketer, Berkshire GreyCailin Radcliffe, Sr. Director, Revenue Operations, Berkshire Grey

Robotic automation is fast becoming the preferred approach for businesses to transform their supply chain systems into a competitive advantage. With Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), businesses can adopt and deploy robotic solutions in a worry-free and flexible manner.

The focus on solutions rather than just equipment is driving up the demand for RaaS models that are best suited for the customer and their supply chain ecosystem.

According to ABI Research and Supply Chain Dive, there will be more than 1.3 million RaaS deployments worldwide by 2026 with the largest installations in logistics, manufacturing, and hospitality.

In this webinar, you will learn:

How robotic automation can transform your supply chain and make it a competitive advantage for your business

How RaaS models can benefit your business when adopting and onboarding robotic solutions

How Berkshire Grey deploys RaaS models and what makes Berkshire Grey different from other robotic solution providers

