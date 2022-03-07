MMH    Topics     News

DeSHAZO acquires Integrated Machinery Solutions

Strategic addition expands DeSHAZO’s manufacturing and service capabilities in the U.S. market.

DeSHAZO, a leader in the manufacture of industrial equipment for the materials handling and automation industries in the U.S. market, today announced the strategic acquisition of Integrated Machinery Solutions (IMS), located in Azle, Texas, which is near Fort Worth.

IMS was established in July 2009, as an engineering consulting firm and custom machinery builder focused primarily on the materials handling industry. IMS will continue to operate under its current management team. It will be a separate business unit of DESHAZO and will maintain its existing facilities.

“DeSHAZO launched an aggressive growth initiative last year, and we continue to focus on expansion to meet the growing and changing needs of customers around the globe,” said Guy K. Mitchell III, Chairman and CEO of DeSHAZO. “IMS has been a valued partner in our growth efforts over the last several years, and we are very pleased to welcome their talented team, experience and capabilities to DeSHAZO. We believe this acquisition significantly elevates our capabilities, by allowing us to provide a broader product line with a wider array of material handling solutions to meet customers’ needs. We look forward to continuing to serve IMS’s existing customers with materials handling equipment and service, as well as automation products and services. We are very excited about the growth prospects for our combined businesses.”

IMS has deep experience in the design and manufacture of wire rope hoists for overhead material handling, end trucks for bridge cranes, gearboxes, load-blocks, and below-the-hook devices, as well as custom equipment design. In addition to IMS’ manufacturing capabilities, having IMS as a business unit will also enable DeSHAZO to respond much more rapidly to service requests, more effectively route parts requests, and gain efficiencies in the repair cycle, DeSHAZO added.

“As is currently the case with most U.S. manufacturers, IMS is facing both supply chain and logistical challenges,” said Steve Bond, co-founder and President of IMS. “By combining our capabilities with those of DeSHAZO, we are able to expand our fabrication and manufacturing footprint and meet evolving customer demands for materials handling products. In addition, adding DeSHAZO’s extensive automation capabilities will further enhance the customer experience and product offering on future IMS products.”

Founded in 1972 and based in Bessemer, Alabama, DeSHAZO is a multi-generational, family-owned business, that manufactures, automates, and installs custom-designed overhead cranes and material handling equipment used in a variety of industrial applications. DeSHAZO currently has over 25,000 overhead cranes in service across North America, South America, the Middle East, and Asia. In addition, DeSHAZO designs and manufactures automated equipment employing robotics for a broad range of industrial and consumer companies. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Bessemer, AL, Alabaster, AL, Decatur, AL, Huntsville, AL and Azle, TX. It has 25 regional service centers located throughout the US and over 650 employees.

Carl Marks Securities provided investment banking services to DeSHAZO on the acquisition. The Company received legal advice from Maynard, Cooper and Gale.


