Discover how companies like Coca Cola derive more value from SAP EWM investments with Lydia Voice

Date/Time Tuesday, September 27, 2022 2:00PM Moderator Roberto Michel, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling Panelists Ryan Absil, Director of Professional Services, EPG

Tuesday, September 27, 2022 2:00PM
Roberto Michel, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling
Ryan Absil, Director of Professional Services, EPG
Will Galloway, Account Executive, EPG

Incorporating voice picking technology into enterprise warehouse management processes is indisputably beneficial — but many SAP shops previously encountered integration and configuration challenges.

EPG’s webinar covers an SAP-centric approach to implementing voice with your EWM and SAP S/4HANA with our NATIVE SAP Lydia Voice solution.

Learn how companies like CONA Services (the technology services provider for North American Coca-Cola bottlers), rolled out Lydia Voice at 100+ distribution centers replacing their previous voice solution and achieving a 9% productivity improvement.

By attending, you will:

Understand how implementing Lydia Voice enhances worker productivity and expands your worker pool by supporting 50+ languages

Explore how leading SAP customers are improving warehouse operations and deriving greater value from their existing investment in SAP EWM by using Lydia Voice

Get best practices for leveraging Lydia Voice to improve your SAP EWM workflow processes

