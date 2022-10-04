MMH    Topics     Technology    Webcasts    Voice

Discover how companies like Coca Cola derive more value from SAP EWM investments with Lydia Voice

Learn how companies like CONA Services (the technology services provider for North American Coca-Cola bottlers), rolled out Lydia Voice at 100+ distribution centers replacing their previous voice solution and achieving a 9% productivity improvement.

By

Date/Time
Tuesday, September 27, 2022 2:00PM
Moderator
Roberto Michel, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling
Panelists
Ryan Absil, Director of Professional Services, EPG
Will Galloway, Account Executive, EPG

Incorporating voice picking technology into enterprise warehouse management processes is indisputably beneficial — but many SAP shops previously encountered integration and configuration challenges.

EPG’s webinar covers an SAP-centric approach to implementing voice with your EWM and SAP S/4HANA with our NATIVE SAP Lydia Voice solution.

Learn how companies like CONA Services (the technology services provider for North American Coca-Cola bottlers), rolled out Lydia Voice at 100+ distribution centers replacing their previous voice solution and achieving a 9% productivity improvement.

By attending, you will:

  • Understand how implementing Lydia Voice enhances worker productivity and expands your worker pool by supporting 50+ languages
  • Explore how leading SAP customers are improving warehouse operations and deriving greater value from their existing investment in SAP EWM by using Lydia Voice
  • Get best practices for leveraging Lydia Voice to improve your SAP EWM workflow processes
View or download

Article Topics

Resources
Webcasts
Technology
Ehrhardt Partner
Picking
SAP
Voice
   All topics

Voice News & Resources

Voice picking solutions gains impact with integration
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
EPG’s new voice solution gains certified by SAP status
The data capture evolution
Voice efficiency as a revenue generator
Survey: consumers less tolerant on delivery delays, inaccuracies
VAI partners with Mountain Leverage to offer voice-enabled workflow solutions to distributors
More Voice

Latest in Materials Handling

Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources