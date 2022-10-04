Discover how companies like Coca Cola derive more value from SAP EWM investments with Lydia Voice

Incorporating voice picking technology into enterprise warehouse management processes is indisputably beneficial — but many SAP shops previously encountered integration and configuration challenges.
EPG’s webinar covers an SAP-centric approach to implementing voice with your EWM and SAP S/4HANA with our NATIVE SAP Lydia Voice solution.
Learn how companies like CONA Services (the technology services provider for North American Coca-Cola bottlers), rolled out Lydia Voice at 100+ distribution centers replacing their previous voice solution and achieving a 9% productivity improvement.
By attending, you will: