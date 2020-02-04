MMH    Topics     Warehouse

Distribution market for material handling equipment to grow 5.2% yearly to $19.7 billion in 2023

Freedonia study predicts distribution will register the fastest growth rate of all MHE markets.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, president of RAIN Alliance
More News

Since 2008, the dramatic increase in global e-commerce activity – which revolutionized delivery of goods to consumers and businesses – has had a major impact on the global material handling equipment market, which is reflected in Global Material Handling Equipment, an industry study from The Freedonia Group.

As new warehouses, order fulfillment centers, and other facilities were built by companies involved in e-commerce, the study indicates associated material handling equipment sales surged. Going forward, the distribution material handling equipment market is forecast to expand 5.2% per year through 2023 to $19.7 billion.

Distribution is expected to register the fastest rate of growth among markets because of:
● Increasing international trade, which will spur sales of material handling equipment used in warehouses and export and import facilities
● Surging global e-commerce and the construction of new order fulfillment centers
● The growing use of state-of-the-art technologies in distribution applications, including advanced storage and retrieval systems
● The expansion of the global logistics and transportation sector

Products covered in the study include:
● Forklift trucks, industrial trucks and tractors, hand lifts, and other lifting, loading, and unloading machines
● Conveying equipment (unit, bulk, overhead or floor-mounted) including gravity- or power-driven stationary conveyors; belt, chain, slat, and bucket conveyors; underflow tow conveyors, pneumatic conveyors
● Hoists, cranes, and monorails – including hand-, air- and electric motor-powered hoists; top-running single- and double-girder bridge, under-running bridge, gantry, and jib overhead cranes; and nonelectric cranes
● Automated storage and retrieval systems
● Automated guided vehicles, separately sold material handling software and material handling robots

The scope of the study does not include aerial work platforms, elevators, lift tables, construction-type cranes (principally mobile and tower cranes), wrecker cranes, and similar items sometimes considered to be material handling equipment. It does not include related services, such as equipment maintenance and spare parts.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Equipment
Automated Storage
Automation
Conveyors
Freedonia Group
Lift Trucks
Mobile
Warehouses
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources