Distributor gains efficiencies with new DC, racking and mezzanine

When firefighters, first responders and other emergency rescue crews need crucial supplies such as helmets, breathing apparatus, compressors and more, one of the first places they call is L.N. Curtis & Sons, a leading distributor of emergency responder equipment based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

But with sales expansion and an older warehouse with storage limitations, L.N. Curtis & Sons effectively needed a rescue of its own in the shape of a new distribution center with improved storage capacity and infrastructure including rack (Hannibal Industries). The problem was that the company had outgrown its original 90-plus-years-old, 13,000 square-foot, mostly wooden warehouse.

“The warehouse had a two-story mezzanine covering more than 80% of the facility,” says Jeff Curtis, vice president of operations and customer service at LN Curtis & Sons. “It was made of wood, which minimized our ability to install multi-level racking. We simply outgrew its capacity.”

The past facility caused struggles with all aspects of fulfillment, including receiving, stocking, item storage, bulk storage and picking, says Curtis. After evaluating several vendors, company management selected Lift trucks, Etc. in West Valley City, Utah, a warehouse design, storage and equipment supplier, as its solution partner.

To meet the challenge, Shawn Hardy, Liftrucks’ sales representative worked closely with Stephen Bissett, L.N. Curtis & Sons’ project manager and his internal engineering team of expert designers and technicians along with a third-party consulting firm. An initial design was developed resulting in an entirely new facility based upon industry-best practices.

The new building is nearly 50,000 square feet, including 29,122 square feet of warehouse space. The new DC has a custom-painted, two-level catwalk archive racking system with a 12,385-square-foot mezzanine deck on the third level.

Selective rack is used for this archiving and mezzanine infrastructure. The selective rack and configuration suits small parts storage and hand picking of smaller parts. Tred-eXtra resin-based composite mezzanine decking provides the standard 3,000-pound pallet jack capacity required for durability, strength and safety.

“The new design and latest materials handling configuration, including Hannibal Industries’ selective racking of all-welded uprights, beams, row spacers and J-hooks to support the flooring, allows L.N. Curtis & Sons to meet its present and future needs,” said Dave Peck, owner and president of Liftrucks, Etc.

The installation of the storage infrastructure took one month to complete and positions L.N. Curtis & Sons for added growth. “The installation allows for ample growth in storage capacity, efficient process flow for the put-away and picking of products,” concludes Curtis. “We also envision further impact as a result of future automation, gravity feeds, conveyors and other warehouse devices.”



