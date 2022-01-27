MMH    Topics 

Diversified Fall Protection announces two acquisitions

Acquires California-based Versatile Systems, Inc., and Utah-founded Rooftop Anchor to expand footprint of services nationwide

Diversified Fall Protection (DFP), an engineered fall protection solution provider, announced that it has completed two acquisitions of fall protection companies: Versatile Systems, based in Valencia, Calif., and Rooftop Anchor, Inc. (RTA), headquartered in Heber City, Utah, which is near Salt Lake City.

Versatile offers a complete fall protection capabilities portfolio, including engineering, design, fabrication, installation, and training. It offers extensive experience in specific California regulations and applications, and detailed OSHA and ANSI certified inspections. RTA designs, engineers, manufacturers, inspects, and tests fall protection systems and are one of the leading safety and system providers for rooftop fall protection applications in the United States.

“We’re excited to have Versatile Systems and Rooftop Anchor join the DFP family, as they collectively provide a full portfolio of fall protection services that complements our existing market strengths,” said Jeff Schneid, CEO, DFP. “This combination further expands our organization to better serve our customers in creating safer work environments. These acquisitions are consistent with our growth strategy and demonstrate our commitment to expanding the organization to become the largest turnkey fall protection provider in North America.”

Versatile and RTA are the latest entities to join the ever-growing DFP organization. The company recently acquired Fall Protection Systems, Hazelwood (St. Louis) Missouri, and Peak Fall Protection, Apex (Raleigh) North Carolina, further expanding DFP’s national services footprint. Established in 1994, DFP is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, and specializes in the design, fabrication, and installation of complete fall protection solutions to keep workers safe while working at heights.


