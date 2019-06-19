MMH    Topics     Technology    White Papers

Diversify through a multi-faceted business model

Download this report to discover what’s driving these sweeping industry changes and the best ways for your business to diversify and differentiate.

Manufacturers and distributors are going through a significant transition from primarily or exclusively selling physical products, to more diverse business models in which they also provide a variety of services.

Continuing with business-as-usual might be a much greater risk than trying to expand your business model. Download this white paper report to discover what’s driving these sweeping industry changes and the best ways for your business to diversify and differentiate.

A business needs to assess their own strengths and weaknesses and consider how they can provide more value… a lot more value, to their customers.

In this report you will learn about:

  • Imperatives driving business model evolution.
  • Technology advancements shaping new opportunities.
  • Examples of companies with different multifaceted business models.
