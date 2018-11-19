DMW&H signs exclusive distribution agreement with Dynamic Logistic Systems

Case dispenser technology adds to DMW&H’s solutions for picking high-volume SKUs in wine & spirits applications.

DMW&H, a full-service material handling solutions provider, has signed an exclusive distribution agreement for U.S. and Canada with Dynamic Logistics Systems (DLS) for their Order Release Module (ORM).

Under the terms of the agreement, DMW&H will be the exclusive U.S. and Canadian distributor for Dynamic Logistic Systems’ Order Release Module to the wine, spirit, and beer wholesale distribution markets. The Order Release Module, also known as a case dispenser, adds value to DMW&H’s wine & spirits solution offerings, specifically to address the picking of the high-volume SKUs.

“DMW&H is committed to providing our customers with the most advanced and innovated solutions. This exclusive agreement will enhance our customer’s wine & spirit distribution centers” said Joe Colletti, president and CEO for DMW&H. “The DLS system is the right solution for enhancing the automation of our wine & spirits customers’ order picking. DLS’s proven technology mixed with DMW&H’s understanding of the wine & spirits industry will be extremely beneficial to our customers.”

“DLS is extremely pleased with the agreement with DMW&H, as they are the ideal integrator to represent the Order Release Module in the U.S. and Canada,” said Sjoerd Otten, managing director of Dynamic Logistics Systems. “The ORM is a perfect solution for wine & spirits distributors, the system will only become more profitable for the end-users when it is applied, implemented, and serviced by DMW&H, an integrator with many years of experience in the wine & spirits industry.”

The DLS Order Release Module is a high-rate dispenser system for cartons, trays, and other types of packaging. The ORM can operate in a small footprint at a high productivity rate while minimizing the human labor requirement. The product buffering channels are equipped with low friction drive accumulation lanes and require very low energy consumption. The ORM fully automates the dispensing of cases in the correct sequence. The ORM can also be readily expanded by simply adding additional release levels.

