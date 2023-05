Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, labor pressures and e-commerce demands pushed warehouses to invest in automation. But managing the complexity of designing, integrating and supporting automated systems on time and on budget is a serious challenge.

We break down the criteria for selecting a system supplier:

Cost

In-house capabilities and capacity

Experience

Technology

Aftermarket support

Get insights on how to find the right partner and approach for mission-critical automated systems.

