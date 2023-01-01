Dollar Shave Club handles explosive growth with a cloud-based WMS

Dollar Shave Club is a subscription-based service providing members with razor blades and personal grooming products. At one point, the e-commerce business was experiencing 200% year-on-year growth and continues to add new subscribers at a healthy rate today.

The organization initially turned to Körber’s cloud-based WMS solution to handle its explosive growth in the United States and subsequently fuel its expansion into Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. Find out how Körber’s cloud-based WMS helped them:

Scale to ship over 100,000 orders per day

Optimize warehouse efficiency to ship every order same day

Focus their business on customer acquisition and retention

Get the full story to find out how a cloud-based WMS is fueling business agility and growth at Dollar Shave Club.

