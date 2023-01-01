MMH    Topics     Technology    White Papers

Dollar Shave Club handles explosive growth with a cloud-based WMS

Find out how a cloud-based WMS is fueling business agility and growth at Dollar Shave Club.

Dollar Shave Club is a subscription-based service providing members with razor blades and personal grooming products. At one point, the e-commerce business was experiencing 200% year-on-year growth and continues to add new subscribers at a healthy rate today.

The organization initially turned to Körber’s cloud-based WMS solution to handle its explosive growth in the United States and subsequently fuel its expansion into Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. Find out how Körber’s cloud-based WMS helped them:

  • Scale to ship over 100,000 orders per day
  • Optimize warehouse efficiency to ship every order same day
  • Focus their business on customer acquisition and retention

Get the full story to find out how a cloud-based WMS is fueling business agility and growth at Dollar Shave Club.

