MMH    Topics     Events    ProMat

Don’t miss ProMat 2023’s on-floor seminars

This year’s ProMat event will feature 155 different on-floor education seminars that you can take part in for free right on the event’s exhibition floor.

By

This year’s ProMat event will feature 155 different on-floor education seminars that you can take part in for free right on the event’s exhibition floor. These presentations will cover the leading trends, best practices and state-of-the-art equipment and technology solutions that can make the entire supply chain more agile, efficient and profitable.

According to Nick Brown, MHI sales service coordinator, this year’s seminars will be presented by industry experts and panels of customers. “They’ll be speaking on innovation within the industry and covering topics ranging from groundbreaking automation to employee engagement and everything in between,” said Brown.

Some of the seminars include Innovations in Item & Parcel Sortation; Optimize Automated Warehouse Productivity through Storage Type and Distribution Network Analysis; and Optimizing Warehouse Execution and Warehouse Control Systems with Automation.

ProMat’s on-floor seminars will be presented across all four days of the show and in four different types of theaters: standard, super-sized, emerging technology and transportation and logistics.

To search for a seminar that suits your interest, visit: https://www.promatshow.com/education/seminars?ref=attendees


Article Topics

News
Events
ProMat
ProMat
   All topics

ProMat News & Resources

Demand for warehouse automation soars
Talking Materials Handling: The state of robotics
Finding the Right Automation Partner
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
C-Suite Interview with Francisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
More ProMat

Latest in Materials Handling

Plug to provide STEF with green hydrogen and fuel cells for cold storage DCs
Southworth International Group, Inc. adds new Chief People Officer
MHI’s EASE Council announces OSHA Alliance
ELTEN expands central warehouse capacities in Germany
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
AmeriGas celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with the Industrial Trucking Association
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources