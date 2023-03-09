Don’t miss ProMat 2023’s on-floor seminars

This year’s ProMat event will feature 155 different on-floor education seminars that you can take part in for free right on the event’s exhibition floor. These presentations will cover the leading trends, best practices and state-of-the-art equipment and technology solutions that can make the entire supply chain more agile, efficient and profitable.

According to Nick Brown, MHI sales service coordinator, this year’s seminars will be presented by industry experts and panels of customers. “They’ll be speaking on innovation within the industry and covering topics ranging from groundbreaking automation to employee engagement and everything in between,” said Brown.

Some of the seminars include Innovations in Item & Parcel Sortation; Optimize Automated Warehouse Productivity through Storage Type and Distribution Network Analysis; and Optimizing Warehouse Execution and Warehouse Control Systems with Automation.

ProMat’s on-floor seminars will be presented across all four days of the show and in four different types of theaters: standard, super-sized, emerging technology and transportation and logistics.



To search for a seminar that suits your interest, visit: https://www.promatshow.com/education/seminars?ref=attendees



