Doosan Robotics Americas establishes U.S. office, expanding global presence

Alex Lee, Doosan Robotics’ GM for North America
Doosan Robotics, a service robot and cobot manufacturer, announced today a new business unit, Doosan Robotics Americas, establishing its U.S. headquarters in Plano, Texas. Doosan Robotics also has appointed Alex Lee North America General Manager, who will oversee the U.S. business.

Established by Doosan Group in 2015, Doosan Robotics’ collaborative robots or “cobots” are used in multiple industries and for multiple applications, including industrial use cases such as packaging and palletizing.

“The formation of Doosan Robotics Americas will provide a team dedicated to North and South America, which is a source of many existing and potential customers across several vertical markets from automotive to manufacturing,” said Lee. “With the U.S. being the single largest market for Doosan Robotics, I’m looking forward to working even closer with our partners as we prepare for several exciting new developments in our product offerings.”

Alex Lee joins Doosan Robotics Americas most recently from STXI Motion, a global engineering company that designs and produces motion control and servo systems, where he also served as the GM of North America. Prior to STXI Motion, Lee had top executive roles at Yaskawa America, where he served as Director of Sales and CPG, Bosch Rexroth, Schneider Electric and Accenture. Lee has a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Doosan said its U.S. customer base includes leading organizations across automotive, manufacturing, warehouse and logistics, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, construction. and packaging.


