Starting on Monday, Douglas Battery (Booth B2439) displayed its newly designed Raptor rapid chargers.

Douglas Battery presents its newly designed Raptor rapid chargers
By ·

Starting on Monday, Douglas Battery (Booth B2439) displayed its newly designed Raptor rapid chargers. Renowned for their recharging capabilities (as they restore batteries three to five times faster than conventional chargers), the chargers virtually eliminate any need for battery changes.

The recharging capabilities are particularly due to the chargers’ combination of high energy efficiency and high power. As a result, the chargers are high rate and fully automatic, thereby helping fleets reduce their operating costs and boost productivity.

In addition to their high power, the fully automatic modular chargers also feature thermal management intelligence, which controls electrolyte temperature and decreases the risk of overheating. And, of equal importance, the chargers—which return batteries to a full state of charge in roughly two hours—can be free-standing or wall-mounted.

Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.

 

Chris Lewis is the owner of Innovative Written Solutions, a content development and editorial services company based in Troy, Mich.

