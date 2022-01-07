MMH    Topics 

Drone solution provider Verity gains recognition from Swiss cleantech program

Verity AG awarded a financial guarantee from the Technology Fund, a program of the Swiss Government’s climate strategy that supports promising cleantech ventures

One of Verity’s drones
Verity AG, a provider of autonomous indoor drone systems, has announced that it was recently awarded a financial guarantee from the Technology Fund, a program of the Swiss Government’s climate strategy that supports promising cleantech ventures. The funds will be used to help meet growing demand for Verity’s warehouse inventory tracking system for third-party logistics providers (3PLs), big-box retailers, and manufacturers in Europe and the US.

“The Technology Fund’s support is important validation that the Verity system does even more than improve employees’ lives and add commercial value,” said Verity Founder and CEO, Raffaello D’Andrea. “By eliminating errors and supply chain inefficiencies, it also delivers a substantial positive impact to the environment. Reducing waste is critical and urgent, and we are proud to support that effort.”

Verity’s inventory tracking system powered by self-flying drone technology automates inventory checks in large warehouses and distribution centers. By enabling zero-error warehouses, according to Verity, the system helps reduce CO2 emissions—especially for products that require substantial CO2e to produce, those that expire, or those that are made redundant due to inventory tracking errors. Verity calculates that savings can be equivalent to taking up to 5,000 cars off the road for a 100,000-pallet warehouse.


