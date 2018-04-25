Duravant acquires Key Technology
Engineered equipment leader Duravant expands global offerings with acquisition of worldwide leader in advanced automation systems for food processing.
Duravant, a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, has acquired Key Technology, a leading designer and manufacturer of digital sorting, inspection, conveying and processing equipment.
As a result of the completion of the merger, Key Technology has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Duravant and the common stock of Key Technology will no longer be listed for trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.
Key Technology is a worldwide leader in advanced automation systems for food processing and other end markets. Their portfolio includes intelligent optical inspection and digital sorting systems, vibratory conveying systems, and process and preparation systems. With corporate headquarters in Walla Walla, Wash., and facilities in the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia and Mexico, Key Technology serves national and multi-national customers with leading-edge technical, mechanical, optical and software-based solutions designed to optimize yield, quality and efficiency.
Mike Kachmer, president and CEO of Duravant, said, “Over the last 70 years, Key Technology has built a sterling reputation in its industry by focusing on delivering efficiencies and profits to their customers. As we welcome the Key Technology team to the Duravant family of brands, we look forward to growing that legacy through continued innovation of cutting-edge solutions.”
“Key Technology is very much aligned with Duravant’s strong commitment to investment and growth, which will enable Key to accelerate the execution of our strategic priorities,” said Jack Ehren, president and CEO of Key Technology.
The transaction brings together two global engineered equipment leaders and significantly extends Duravant’s reach across food processing with new complementary products and applications.
Duravant serves customers and partners in more than190 countries worldwide across multiple sectors including food and beverage, agriculture, household goods, pharmaceuticals, distribution and industrials.
