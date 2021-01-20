Duravant launches nVenia, a Duravant operating company offering packaging solutions

Duravant, a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, announced today the introduction of nVenia, a new Operating Company within Duravant’s Packaging Solutions Segment formed by combining Arpac, Hamer-Fischbein and Ohlson into a single entity.

Leveraging the strengths of Arpac, Hamer, Fischbein, and Ohlson, nVenia is positioned to be a leading equipment designer, manufacturer and integrator for primary, secondary and end-of-line packaging solutions. Arpac equipment includes shrink wrappers, tunnels and bundlers, tray and case formers and packers, and robotic and conventional palletizers. Fischbein equipment is a trusted brand for open-mouth bag sewing and sealing systems. Hamer equipment is used for industrial bagging automation, with a comprehensive portfolio of solutions including weighing, forming, filling, sewing, sealing and bag management. Ohlson equipment is recognized for rugged, highly accurate primary packaging lines to weigh, count and fill all types of packages, from flexible pouches to jars to rigid containers. All four of these names will continue to thrive as product brands within the nVenia product offering and will be prominently featured as such on nVenia equipment.

“The union of these four equipment brands reflects a new era, further strengthening Duravant’s leadership position in the North American packaging industry,” said Mike Kachmer, President and CEO of Duravant. “By bringing these brands together under one roof and one name, we are creating next-level packaging equipment, integration and innovation solutions for our customers.”

nVenia will operate from a newly constructed, 256,000 square foot facility located in Wood Dale, Illinois, just minutes from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport; making travel convenient for global customers and partners. The facility is planned to open in April 2021 with nVenia’s existing manufacturing sites transitioning into this single location throughout the remainder of the year.

“nVenia’s new home is a world-class facility with a state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center, outfitted with demonstration, lab and training capabilities designed to welcome customers and guests to engage with the complete nVenia family of packaging brands,” said Thurman Melson, President of nVenia. “nVenia’s name comes from the Latin word invenio, meaning innovation. That word will be the driving force behind everything nVenia does while we persist to keep our customers’ needs at the forefront.”



