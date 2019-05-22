MMH    Topics     Technology    White Papers

E-book:10 Easy Steps to Cobots

A cobot can still automate your process, but you may need additional help from a system integrator or other resource.

Cost-effective, safe, and flexible collaborative robots, or cobots, are making automation easier than ever, even for small and mid-sized companies.

But while cobots can take on an amazing range of operations, some jobs make more sense to automate than others.

That’s especially true if you’re just getting started — and that’s why we created this easy 10-step guide.

Ideal applications for cobots are repetitive, manual processes that take place around human workers but don’t require human dexterity, critical thinking, or on-the-spot decisions. Machine tending and pick-and-place operations are a great place to start, especially those jobs that can cause ergonomic injuries or require human workers to interact with dangerous machinery.

