Eagle Packaging Machinery is now EndFlex

Company ownership and staff have not changed.

Eagle Packaging Machinery LLC, announces that the company will operate under the new name EndFlex
LLC, effective immediately. Company ownership and staff have not changed.

EndFlex (http://www.EndFlex.com), is a Florida-based manufacturer of secondary and end-of-line automated
packaging solutions including case erecting, tray forming, case packing and robotic pick & place
automation.

“At our core, we have always manufactured flexible end of line solutions. The name EndFlex provides
focus on what we do best - provide our customers with solutions tailored to their needs of today and
tomorrow.” states Vice President Nicholas Taraborelli. “In a crowded market place of commodity like
products, we continue to stand out as a supplier that listens, innovates and delivers on time and on
budget”, adds Taraborelli.

EndFlex · Packaging
