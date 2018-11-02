Eagle Packaging Machinery is now EndFlex
Company ownership and staff have not changed.
Warehouse in the NewsEnerSys products now part of Toyota’s STARLIFT Parts Program October ISM data trends down but manufacturing is still growing Eagle Packaging Machinery is now EndFlex Pack Expo sets a record Sealed Air pledges packaging products will be 100% recyclable or reusable by 2025 More Warehouse News
Warehouse ResourceSchneider Electric delivers an IIoT Energy Solution with 10% decrease in energy consumption Results - An estimated 10% decrease in our energy consumption and this is a significant reduction in our carbon footprint.
All Resources
Eagle Packaging Machinery LLC, announces that the company will operate under the new name EndFlex
LLC, effective immediately. Company ownership and staff have not changed.
EndFlex (http://www.EndFlex.com), is a Florida-based manufacturer of secondary and end-of-line automated
packaging solutions including case erecting, tray forming, case packing and robotic pick & place
automation.
“At our core, we have always manufactured flexible end of line solutions. The name EndFlex provides
focus on what we do best - provide our customers with solutions tailored to their needs of today and
tomorrow.” states Vice President Nicholas Taraborelli. “In a crowded market place of commodity like
products, we continue to stand out as a supplier that listens, innovates and delivers on time and on
budget”, adds Taraborelli.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsEndFlex · Packaging · ·
New order fulfillment system optimizes spare parts operation Upgrade to LED industrial lighting creates cost savings View More From this Issue