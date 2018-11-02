Eagle Packaging Machinery is now EndFlex

MMH Staff

Eagle Packaging Machinery LLC, announces that the company will operate under the new name EndFlex

LLC, effective immediately. Company ownership and staff have not changed.

EndFlex (http://www.EndFlex.com), is a Florida-based manufacturer of secondary and end-of-line automated

packaging solutions including case erecting, tray forming, case packing and robotic pick & place

automation.

“At our core, we have always manufactured flexible end of line solutions. The name EndFlex provides

focus on what we do best - provide our customers with solutions tailored to their needs of today and

tomorrow.” states Vice President Nicholas Taraborelli. “In a crowded market place of commodity like

products, we continue to stand out as a supplier that listens, innovates and delivers on time and on

budget”, adds Taraborelli.