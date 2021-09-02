MMH    Topics     News    Mergers & Acquisitions

ECI Software Solutions acquires Deacom

ERP provider Deacom will join ECI’s Manufacturing Division, which currently serves nearly 14,000 manufacturers and job shops worldwide

By

ECI Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Chesterbrook, PA-based Deacom, Inc., a provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software for batch and process manufacturers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Deacom is the producer of DEACOM ERP, a ERP platform that gives process manufacturers one core product that integrates all key operations modules, including warehouse management, quality control, ecommerce and direct delivery. Deacom will join ECI’s Manufacturing Division, which currently serves nearly 14,000 manufacturers and job shops worldwide, and will leverage Deacom as its global platform to serve batch and process manufacturers going forward.

“ECI has spent decades dedicated to serving the manufacturers who rely on our products to run and grow their businesses—a history Deacom shares,” said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO, ECI. “Adding Deacom to ECI’s portfolio will allow us to serve batch and process manufacturers in addition to the discrete and made-to-order manufacturers that ECI has specialized in for so long. We’re excited to join forces with the Deacom team to support the entrepreneurial spirit and profitable growth of all manufacturers.”

“I founded Deacom 26 years ago with a vision to give manufacturers an ERP that was powerful, easy to use and adaptable to customers’ changing needs,” said Jay Deakins, founder and CEO of Deacom. “This acquisition is a big milestone in that mission. We have gotten to know the ECI team well over the last few months and are confident that ECI is the right partner to grow Deacom as a global platform.”


