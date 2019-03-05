MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Software

EDF unveils crowdsourced platform to accelerate corporate sustainability

Site offers tools to help supply chain professionals meet corporate environmental targets

By

A new crowdsourced web platform launched today aims to help sustainability professionals meet increasing demands to reduce corporate climate and chemical footprints and showcase results. The platform will fill a vital gap in sustainability departments’ capacity to stay informed on the latest resources to address environmental impacts across global supply chains.

While nearly half of Fortune 500 companies – 48 percent – have at least one climate or clean energy target, today’s sustainability professionals are tasked with reducing the impacts across their entire value chains.

The Supply Chain Solutions Center, developed by Environmental Defense Fund in collaboration with over 10 organizations, will guide sustainability professionals in their efforts to mitigate the environmental impacts of supply chains. Globally, consumer packaged goods supply chains are responsible for over 60 percent of greenhouse gas emissions and two-thirds of tropical deforestation.

“Our goal is to make finding sustainability solutions as easy as finding a movie on Netflix or a song on Spotify,” said Elizabeth Sturcken, managing director of EDF+Business. “Global supply chains can be massive and opaque, but when every node of the chain has a lighter footprint, the economic and environmental rewards are huge.”

The Supply Chain Solutions Center features hundreds of sustainability resources on an easily searchable interface. The website’s tools, which include case studies, templates for building sustainability plans and opportunities for connecting with NGO experts, cover six areas: agriculture, energy, chemicals, waste, forests and freight. The resources, which will be updated on a regular basis, include:

  • Beginner, intermediate and advanced guides for understanding the six sustainability areas, creating a sustainability plan and achieving corporate sustainability goals.
  • Case studies from companies such as Smithfield Foods, IKEA and Panera Bread Company that detail how the companies have accomplished environmental goals.
  • Model corporate chemical policies for retailers, grocers or brands to show a public commitment to safer chemicals, improve supply chain transparency, cultivate informed consumers and embed safer product design


“I commend EDF for creating a resource that provides access to meaningful information for companies to learn more about best practices and initiatives that can aid them as they seek to advance their sustainability efforts,” said Laura Phillips, senior vice president for global sustainability at Walmart, Inc. “Integrating sustainable practices into our operations and supply chain has enabled Walmart to lower costs, spur innovation, inspire customer loyalty and help reduce impact on the environment.” 

Users can also take an assessment to evaluate their sustainability efforts to date in order to find the most appropriate resources and they can create tailored profiles that will suggest relevant content from verified contributors. These contributors include Conservation International, CDP, BSR, the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, The Sustainability Consortium, ReFED, Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture, Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council, Further with Food, Shelton Group and GreenBiz.

“TSC’s research and implementation services help suppliers measure and improve their sustainability progress. We see that many of these companies are trying to accomplish sustainability goals alone, and therefore struggle with making progress”, said Euan Murray, chief executive, The Sustainability Consortium. “The Supply Chain Solutions Center gives companies a coordinated way to collaborate with non-profits like TSC, while also accessing resources from across the industry.”

Shelton Group, a communications firm that frequently polls Americans to understand the drivers and obstacles to adopting sustainable products and behaviors worked with EDF to create the Supply Chain Solutions Center.

“We’re honored to continue our longstanding partnership with EDF, helping them make complex topics simple and overwhelming amounts of information digestible. That’s what we’ve accomplished together with the Supply Chain Solutions Center,” said Suzanne Shelton, president & CEO, Shelton Group. “Sustainability professionals now have an intuitive, easy-to-use resource where they can quickly filter and find rich content and tools related to the aspects of supply chains that they’re working on. We believe the Supply Chain Solutions Center will be an important building block in mainstreaming sustainability inside companies large and small, and we’re thrilled to have created this with EDF.”

View Sustainable Products and Accessories

LR 35 Vertical Buffer Module
Energy efficient storage system for picking, buffering.


ProGen metal plate stack
Engines equipped with components that double power density.


Trillium line of intelligent lithium batteries
Maximize energy throughput with lithium batteries.


Corrugated Packaging
Corrugated boxes support omnichannel sustainability.


Custom-engineered, reusable protective dunnage
Secure automotive parts in transit with dunnage.


UlteMAX axial permanent magnet motor
Expanded power range in axial permanent magnet motor line.



Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Software
Environmental Defense Fund
Supply Chain Software
Sustainability
   All topics

Software News & Resources

Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
More Software

Latest in Materials Handling

Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources