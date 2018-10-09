Ehrhardt Partner Group (EPG) announces 2019 Solution Provider Program

MMH Staff

October 9, 2018

Ehrhardt Partner Group (EPG) a leading global provider of supply chain execution and voice software edge solutions, today announced its new 2019 Solution Provider Program that now fully embraces Zebra Technologies Premier Partners who engage the automated identification and capture (AIDC) market space, a direct option that was previously not available. The multi-tiered Solution Provider Program is the first of its kind for Zebra Technologies Premier Partners in North America.

EPG’s leading LFS WMS/WCS and Lydia Voice solutions will support Zebra’s top-tier mobile computing device offerings available on both the Android and Windows OS platforms. Customers also have the freedom to choose their preferred software licensing approach: perpetual, perpetual hosted, SaaS or subscription licensing options.

“The new EPG Solution Provider Program removes the protective moat designed many years ago by traditional WMS and voice providers that prevented leading AIDC system integration partners from direct access to their solutions. EPG is breaking from the past by providing Zebra Technologies Premier Partners with access to world-class WMS/WCS and voice solutions that helps give them a competitive advantage,” said Scott Deutsch, President, North America, EPG. “The 2019 program offers Zebra Premier Partners exciting new customer solution opportunities with our highly regarded Lydia Voice and LFS WMS/WCS solutions that are installed at more than 1,100 customers globally.”

Over the past six months, EPG collaborated with leading Zebra Technologies Premier Partners to design a modernized three-tiered partner program. Each Solution Provider level – Diamond, Platinum, and Registered – addresses core obstacles often encountered by partners when they previously engaged with various WMS and voice software companies, such as ongoing program costs and large upfront staffing commitments.

The growth of e-commerce and the continued expansion of the supply chain execution market has led to the increase in opportunities that are fueling interest amongst top-tier, solution-oriented partners. The EPG Solution Provider Program offers excellent engagement opportunities for participants to expand their software solution edge, with options that are aligned to their customers’ overall business strategy. The 2019 program fully enables partners to seamlessly help customers transition to new Android device portfolios, driven by the ending of Windows Mobile support.

Key EPG software solutions included in the EPG Solution Provider Program for 2018 and 2019 include:

Lydia Voice. Lydia Voice 8 is the first voice recognition solution for the logistics market to use deep neural network technology designed specifically for the industrial environment where “near perfect” voice recognition is required and does not require outdated voice-template training. Lydia Voice 8 virtually eliminates one of the most time-consuming multi-site IT responsibilities associated with a typical voice project when Lydia Voice Enterprise SiteSwitcher with dynamic set up is leveraged. Direct integration with SAP EWM and WM, Manhattan, JDA, Infor, Oracle, Retalix, HighJump, SAGE, NetSuite, and 20+ additional ERP/WMS solutions is available. EPG offers a lifetime integration guarantee to customers with active support agreements to ensure that they sleep well at night when their ERP/WMS provides an update to their software.

LFS WMS/WCS. EPG’s flagship WMS solution offers robust functionality across more of the supply chain through its WMS, WCS, WES, and TMS modules. No other supply chain execution solution can match the breadth of LFS, which has been successfully implemented by customers across the globe in both traditional warehouses and some of the most advanced automated environments in the world. It has the scalability to handle one billion picks per day in a single distribution center and improve space allocation by up to 30% with its dynamic slotting capability. Thanks to its unrivaled configurability, LFS can be tailored to support a wide range of workflows and operational processes. LFS is certified to integrate with most leading enterprise resource planning systems and all major technology platforms, so customers can count on seamless assimilation with their current and future infrastructure, regardless of whether it is in the cloud or on premise.

To learn more about the EPG Solution Provider Program, please send an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .