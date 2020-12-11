MMH    Topics 

Electrocomponents acquires MRO supply chain services provider Synovos for $145 million

Synovos brand and its focus on MRO materials procurement and spend management, continues

By

Latest Material Handling News

GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
Drive systems supplier maxon and MassRobotics partner to support robotics advancement
More News

Integrated supply chain management services provider Synovos, based in Radnor, Pa, has completed a $145 million sale to Electrocomponents plc, a global solutions provider based in London. This acquisition will create a single company that excels in offering maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) and supply chain services to Europe, North America and a fully global marketplace.

The transaction is being completed on a debt-free, cash-free basis and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. The newly expanded company provides existing Synovos clients with a “deeper bench” of expertise and knowledge and greater access to the global supply chain market while accelerating the delivery of value-added solutions worldwide. Synovos business will continue to remain under the Synovos brand and will be led by Synovos President and CEO Carlos Tellez and other members of the Synovos executive team.

“We are very proud to announce this agreement and are excited about what it means for the future of our company and our employees,” Tellez said. “We’re joining a very highly respected organization that has a strong presence across the world and sees the value of teaming up for our collective expertise and reach within the Global market.”

Electrocomponents CEO Lindsley Ruth said that the agreement with Synovos will give the newly combined organization an even stronger position with global clients in a range of industries, including life sciences, consumer health, chemicals and more. “Synovos is an exceptional business aligned to our strategy of selectively adding high-quality acquisitions to the Group,” Ruth said. “This agreement enables us to expand our value-added solutions globally, significantly enhancing our proposition for corporate customers. It will increase our ability to support clients in managing their procurement, inventory and maintenance needs globally.”

Synovos employs around 600 professionals at more than 200 locations throughout North America. It manages approximately $500 million of MRO procurement spend for clients in a wide range of industries. Its technology-driven integrated supply model consolidates indirect procurement spend for a blue-chip customer base, with roughly 90 percent of revenues coming from American-based clients. Synovos is expected to finish 2020 with around $90 million in revenues.

Electrocomponents plc is a global omni-channel partner for industrial customers and suppliers who are involved in designing, building, or maintaining industrial equipment and facilities.It has performed well through the COVID-19 pandemic, delivering significant market share gains and robust cash generation.

The company stocks more than 500,000 industrial and electronic products sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers. With operations in 32 countries, Electrocomponents trades through multiple channels and ships over 50,000 parcels a day to over one million clients worldwide.


Article Topics

News
MRO
Procurement
Synovos
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
Drive systems supplier maxon and MassRobotics partner to support robotics advancement
The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources