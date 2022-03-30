Electrovaya showcases various lithium-ion battery systems

During Modex, Electrovaya (Booth B6651) is presenting a variety of lithium-ion battery systems, which offer users long cycle lives along with UL-certified safety standards.

One such system, the Infinity platform, has been developed to provide high safety and longevity without any compromise of energy or power. Certified to UL1642, UL1973 and UL2580 levels, the Infinity platform, known as lithium-ion ceramic technology, is comprised primarily of exclusive ceramic composite cell separator materials.

Another system, the EV14S1P, is also being exhibited this week. Developed for stationary and motive applications in particular, the EV14S1P is a stand-alone 48V battery module, which also has a battery management system (BMS). Featuring EV-44 lithium-ion ceramic cells—leading to its high safety offerings (much like the Infinity platform)—the EV14S1P currently powers more than 1,000 automatic guided vehicle (AGV) units (which will increase to 2,000 units by the end of 2022).

“As validated by their UL certifications, Electrovaya’s lithium-ion battery systems are becoming safer, while also providing users more longevity, via their life cycles, than ever before,” said Jeremy Dang, director, business and project development at Electrovaya. “And, of equal importance, they’ll never compromise energy and power.”



