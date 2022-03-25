Element Logic expands its operations into Americas via acquisition of SDI Industries

Element Logic, a specialized integrator for automated warehouse solutions centered around the AutoStore system, announced today the acquisition of SDI Industries, a US provider of leading turnkey automation solutions and sortation systems.

SDI Industries was founded in 1977 and has over 40 years of experience in systems integration and automated solutions. The company has 8 locations across the USA and five Latin American countries.

Element Logic employs more than 275 specialists across Europe who design, implement, deliver and service tailor made robotic solutions in warehouses of all sizes in a wide range of industries across Europe. Through the acquisition of SDI Industries, Element Logic expands its footprint into North and South America and adds more than 200 experts. SDI Industries will leverage Element Logic’s expertise as a leading AutoStore integrator in Europe to expand its service offering and become an AutoStore integrator in the US, the companies added.

“I look forward to having SDI Industries on board. This acquisition is an important milestone of our strategy of becoming the leading integrator for automated warehouse solutions globally. With SDI we see an incredible opportunity to enter the highly attractive American market together with a partner that accelerates our growth strategy,” says Dag-Adler Blakseth, co-founder and CEO of Element Logic.

Through partnering with SDI Industries, Element Logic expands its product offering to sortation equipment solutions and gains the ability to roll-out its AutoStore integration services across the US market.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Element Logic group and having a partner with a shared vision and similar culture as well as years of expertise. We look forward to growing together with Element Logic and the opportunities the partnership will bring,” says Krish Nathan, CEO of SDI Industries.

Element Logic was acquired in July 2021 by funds managed by Castik Capital, the European private equity investor. SDI Industries is Element Logic’s first acquisition since partnering with Castik Capital. The management team of SDI Industries will reinvest in Element Logic and continue to be jointly responsible for the further development of SDI Industries and Element Logic in the US market.

Element Logic was advised by PwC, Kutak Rock, and Houlihan Lokey. SDI Industries was advised by Alta Capital Partners, Clapp Kelner, and Kirsch Kohn & Bridge. The transaction will complete in the second quarter of 2022. No purchase price was disclosed in the announcement.



