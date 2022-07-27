ELFA equipment leasing index for June shows volume gain over May

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s (ELFA) Monthly Leasing and Finance Index (MLFI-25), which reports economic activity from 25 companies representing a cross section of the $900 billion equipment finance sector, showed their overall new business volume for June was $10.3 billion, down 1 percent year-over-year from new business volume in June 2021. Volume was up 10 percent from $9.4 billion in May.

Year-to-date, cumulative new business volume was up 6 percent compared to 2021.

Receivables over 30 days were 1.5 percent, down from 1.6 percent the previous month and down from 1.8 percent in the same period in 2021. Charge-offs were 0.15 percent, up from 0.12 percent the previous month and down from 0.22 percent in the year-earlier period.

Credit approvals totaled 78.1 percent, up from 76.8 percent in May. Total headcount for equipment finance companies was down 3.5 percent year-over-year.

Separately, the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation’s Monthly Confidence Index (MCI-EFI) in July is 46.1, a decrease from 50.9 in June.

ELFA President and CEO Ralph Petta said, “Respondents to the June report indicate another strong month in originations and credit quality. Inflation continues to provide a headwind in an otherwise benign economy. The Fed has signaled its resolve to meet these inflationary pressures by steadily increasing short-term interest rates, without throwing cold water on our post-pandemic economic recovery. Providers of equipment finance have risen to the occasion, enabling businesses, both large and small, to acquire the productive assets they need to grow their businesses to meet their customers’ needs.”

The MLFI-25 is the only near-real-time index that reflects capex, or the volume of commercial equipment financed in the U.S. The MLFI-25 is released globally at 8 a.m. Eastern time from Washington, D.C., each month on the day before the U.S. Department of Commerce releases the durable goods report.



