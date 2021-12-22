ELFA index for November sees month-to-month dip, with year-over year rise

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s (ELFA) Monthly Leasing and Finance Index (MLFI-25), which reports economic activity from 25 companies representing a cross section of the $900 billion equipment finance sector, showed their overall new business volume for November was $7.9 billion, up 8 percent year-over-year from new business volume in November 2020, ELFA announced today.

Volume was down 26 percent month-to-month from $10.7 billion in October. Year-to-date, cumulative new business volume was up 10 percent compared to 2020. Receivables over 30 days were 2.2 percent, up from 1.7 percent the previous month and down from 2.3 percent in the same period in 2020. Charge-offs were 0.20 percent, up from 0.16 percent the previous month and down from 0.61 percent in the year-earlier period. Credit approvals totaled 77.2 percent, down from 78 percent in October. Total headcount for equipment finance companies was down 9.9 percent year-over-year, a decrease due to significant downsizing at an MLFI reporting company.

Separately, the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation’s Monthly Confidence Index (MCI-EFI) in December is 63.9, a decrease from the November index of 64.6.

ELFA President and CEO Ralph Petta commented, “As we get ready to close out 2021, industry volume is still holding up, with portfolio quality improved relative to the same period last year. Supply chain disruptions continue to plague an otherwise strong economy, creating inflationary pressures that are a concern for many Americans. With the Federal Reserve recently announcing an accelerated tapering of asset purchases as well as several planned interest rate hikes in 2022, the hope is that the Fed does not choke off the recovery in its efforts to control further inflation.”

Kirk Phillips, President and CEO, Wintrust Commercial Finance, added, “The November MLFI-25 reflects both a monthly and cumulative year-over-year increase in business equipment investment as our economy recovers from the impact of the COVID pandemic. While there are headwinds—supply chain disruptions, increasing labor and material costs, and now the potential for rising borrowing costs to offset inflationary pressures—businesses in many capital-intensive industries remain poised to capitalize on pent-up demand as soon as equipment is available.”



