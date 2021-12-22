MMH    Topics     ELFA

ELFA index for November sees month-to-month dip, with year-over year rise

November new business volume up 8% year-over-year, down 26% month-to-month, and up 10% year-to-date

By

Latest Material Handling News

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More News

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s (ELFA) Monthly Leasing and Finance Index (MLFI-25), which reports economic activity from 25 companies representing a cross section of the $900 billion equipment finance sector, showed their overall new business volume for November was $7.9 billion, up 8 percent year-over-year from new business volume in November 2020, ELFA announced today.

Volume was down 26 percent month-to-month from $10.7 billion in October. Year-to-date, cumulative new business volume was up 10 percent compared to 2020. Receivables over 30 days were 2.2 percent, up from 1.7 percent the previous month and down from 2.3 percent in the same period in 2020. Charge-offs were 0.20 percent, up from 0.16 percent the previous month and down from 0.61 percent in the year-earlier period. Credit approvals totaled 77.2 percent, down from 78 percent in October. Total headcount for equipment finance companies was down 9.9 percent year-over-year, a decrease due to significant downsizing at an MLFI reporting company.

Separately, the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation’s Monthly Confidence Index (MCI-EFI) in December is 63.9, a decrease from the November index of 64.6.

ELFA President and CEO Ralph Petta commented, “As we get ready to close out 2021, industry volume is still holding up, with portfolio quality improved relative to the same period last year. Supply chain disruptions continue to plague an otherwise strong economy, creating inflationary pressures that are a concern for many Americans. With the Federal Reserve recently announcing an accelerated tapering of asset purchases as well as several planned interest rate hikes in 2022, the hope is that the Fed does not choke off the recovery in its efforts to control further inflation.”

Kirk Phillips, President and CEO, Wintrust Commercial Finance, added, “The November MLFI-25 reflects both a monthly and cumulative year-over-year increase in business equipment investment as our economy recovers from the impact of the COVID pandemic. While there are headwinds—supply chain disruptions, increasing labor and material costs, and now the potential for rising borrowing costs to offset inflationary pressures—businesses in many capital-intensive industries remain poised to capitalize on pent-up demand as soon as equipment is available.”


Article Topics

News
ELFA
Equipment Leasing
   All topics

ELFA News & Resources

ELFA’s leasing activity index for August sees decline from July
ELFA names top 10 equipment acquisition trends for 2022
ELFA index for November sees month-to-month dip, with year-over year rise
Equipment finance industry confidence remains steady in June
ELFA index on equipment leasing for February declines 9% from January index
ELFA’s Monthly Leasing and Finance Index down for January, year-over year
ELFA survey: December equipment leasing index shows month-to-month gain
More ELFA

Latest in Materials Handling

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources