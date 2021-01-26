MMH    Topics 

ELFA survey: December equipment leasing index shows month-to-month gain

New business volume for 2020 down 6%, according to the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s (ELFA) index report for December

By

Latest Material Handling News

Ryson’s rebrand reflects alignment as part of Royal Apollo Group
Ohio Warehouse Equipment rebrands as NexTier Equipment
IAM Robotics Launches New Robotic Solution For Order Fulfillment
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Jungheinrich to expand joint venture for mobile automation solutions in North America
Loftware appoints Jim Bureau as president and Chief Executive Officer
More News

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s (ELFA) Monthly Leasing and Finance Index (MLFI-25), which reports economic activity from 25 companies representing a cross section of the $900 billion equipment finance sector, showed their overall new business volume for December was $12.1 billion, down 6 percent year-over-year from new business volume in December 2019.

Volume was up 66 percent month-to-month from $7.3 billion in November in a typical end-of-year spike. Cumulative new business volume for 2020 was down almost 6 percent compared to 2019.

Receivables over 30 days were 2.20 percent, down from 2.30 percent the previous month and unchanged from the same period in 2019. Charge-offs were 0.59 percent, down from 0.61 percent the previous month and up from 0.51 percent in the year-earlier period. Credit approvals totaled 75.2 percent, up from 70.4 percent in November. Total headcount for equipment finance companies was down 4.6 percent year-over-year.

Separately, the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation’s Monthly Confidence Index (MCI-EFI) in January is 59.6, unchanged from the December index.

“While 2020 certainly presented serious challenges to our nation’s economic well-being as well as to the physical well-being of many of our citizens, the equipment finance business, overall, showed remarkable resilience and durability, ELFA President and CEO Ralph Petta said. “In early 2020, our industry seemed poised to continue 2019’s strong performance, as measured by a variety of key metrics. Then, the pandemic hit. Our nation suffered a shock of unimaginable and historic proportions. The economy faltered, millions of Americans lost their jobs, and a raging health pandemic threatened the very lives of so many. Now, looking in the rearview mirror, at the start of a new year that brings such hope and promise—with new stimulus initiatives coming out of Washington and distribution of a vaccine designed to protect our people—most equipment finance sector observers would consider a single-digit decline in year-over-year new business volume tolerable, if not acceptable. In fact, anecdotal reports from some ELFA member organizations indicate that 2020 was a record year! This speaks to the strength and resilience of our industry as it equips American businesses to succeed and prosper.”

Walter Rabin, Chief Executive Officer, Signature Financial LLC, added, “The new year provides a chance to reflect upon 2020’s unprecedented events and look forward to opportunities ahead. While the health and safety of our colleagues and clients remained paramount as the pandemic surged, Signature Financial continued its growth trajectory, exceeding $5 billion in its portfolio at year-end. As demonstrated by the MLFI-25 showing only a 6 percent decrease in year-over-year volume, the industry remained resilient in generating capital essential to sustain the U.S. economy amid the pandemic-affected economy. With rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine now accelerating and additional stimulus in the near-term, we anticipate 2021 offering new business growth opportunities and improved confidence.”


Article Topics

News
ELFA
leasing
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Ryson’s rebrand reflects alignment as part of Royal Apollo Group
Ohio Warehouse Equipment rebrands as NexTier Equipment
IAM Robotics introduces a new solution and a new direction
IAM Robotics Launches New Robotic Solution For Order Fulfillment
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
7 ways to reinforce lift truck operating best practices
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources