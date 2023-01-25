ELFA’s equipment leasing index shows gains in December

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s (ELFA) Monthly Leasing and Finance Index (MLFI-25), which reports economic activity from 25 companies representing a cross section of the $1 trillion equipment finance sector, showed their overall new business volume for December was $12.9 billion, up 9 percent year-over-year from new business volume in December 2021. Volume was up 50 percent from $8.6 billion in November in a typical end-of-quarter, end-of-year spike.

Cumulative new business volume for 2022 was up 6 percent compared to 2021.

Receivables over 30 days were 1.8 percent, up from 1.7 percent the previous month and down from 2.0 percent in the same period in 2021. Charge-offs were 0.26 percent, down from 0.27 percent the previous month and up from 0.25 percent in the year-earlier period. Credit approvals totaled 76.6 percent, down from 77.7 percent in November. Total headcount for equipment finance companies was down 7.6 percent year-over-year.

Separately, the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation’s Monthly Confidence Index (MCI-EFI) in January is 48.5, an increase from the December index of 45.9.

ELFA President and CEO Ralph Petta said, “In one of the stronger December and Q4 end-of-year showings, new business volume in the association’s monthly index is another example of businesses across the United States relying on equipment financing to enable their operations to grow and expand. This performance is especially impressive given the steady increase in short-term interest rates brought on by the Fed’s determination to bring down inflation and stabilize labor markets.”

The MLFI-25 is the only near-real-time index that reflects capex, or the volume of commercial equipment financed in the U.S. The MLFI-25 is released globally at 8 a.m. Eastern time from Washington, D.C., each month on the day before the U.S. Department of Commerce releases the durable goods report.



