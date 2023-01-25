MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks

ELFA’s equipment leasing index shows gains in December

December new business volume up 9% year-over-year, 50% month-to-month, and 6% at year-end

By

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s (ELFA) Monthly Leasing and Finance Index (MLFI-25), which reports economic activity from 25 companies representing a cross section of the $1 trillion equipment finance sector, showed their overall new business volume for December was $12.9 billion, up 9 percent year-over-year from new business volume in December 2021. Volume was up 50 percent from $8.6 billion in November in a typical end-of-quarter, end-of-year spike.

Cumulative new business volume for 2022 was up 6 percent compared to 2021.

Receivables over 30 days were 1.8 percent, up from 1.7 percent the previous month and down from 2.0 percent in the same period in 2021. Charge-offs were 0.26 percent, down from 0.27 percent the previous month and up from 0.25 percent in the year-earlier period. Credit approvals totaled 76.6 percent, down from 77.7 percent in November. Total headcount for equipment finance companies was down 7.6 percent year-over-year.

Separately, the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation’s Monthly Confidence Index (MCI-EFI) in January is 48.5, an increase from the December index of 45.9.

ELFA President and CEO Ralph Petta said, “In one of the stronger December and Q4 end-of-year showings, new business volume in the association’s monthly index is another example of businesses across the United States relying on equipment financing to enable their operations to grow and expand. This performance is especially impressive given the steady increase in short-term interest rates brought on by the Fed’s determination to bring down inflation and stabilize labor markets.”

The MLFI-25 is the only near-real-time index that reflects capex, or the volume of commercial equipment financed in the U.S. The MLFI-25 is released globally at 8 a.m. Eastern time from Washington, D.C., each month on the day before the U.S. Department of Commerce releases the durable goods report.


Article Topics

News
Equipment
Lift Trucks
equipment leasing
Equipment Leasing and Financing Association
   All topics

Equipment Leasing and Financing Association News & Resources

Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
ELFA’s equipment leasing index volume for January up 6% year over year
ELFA’s equipment leasing index shows gains in December
ELFA’s equipment leasing index for October up 6% on year-over-year basis
Equipment leasing index: volume for September up from August
ELFA’s leasing activity index for August sees decline from July
ELFA’s July leasing activity index down slightly from June
More Equipment Leasing and Financing Association

Latest in Materials Handling

The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
SVT Robotics appoints Cole Heffernan as CFO to guide continued business growth
Trelleborg Wheel Systems officially joins The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.
April manufacturing heads down for sixth straight month, reports ISM
Douglas Manufacturing acquired by Rulmeca Group
Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources