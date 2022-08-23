MMH    Topics 

ELFA’s July leasing activity index down slightly from June

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association MLFI-25's volume level was down 2% from $10.3 billion in June

By

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s (ELFA) Monthly Leasing and Finance Index (MLFI-25), which reports economic activity from 25 companies representing a cross section of the $900 billion equipment finance sector, showed their overall new business volume for July was $10.1 billion, up 2 percent year-over-year from new business volume in July 2021, but down 2 percent from $10.3 billion in June.

Year-to-date, cumulative new business volume was up 5 percent compared to 2021.

Receivables over 30 days were 1.6 percent, up from 1.5 percent the previous month and down from 1.9 percent in the same period in 2021. Charge-offs were 0.18 percent, up from 0.15 percent the previous month and unchanged from the year-earlier period.
Credit approvals totaled 78.0 percent, down from 78.1 percent in June. Total headcount for equipment finance companies was down 2.8 percent year-over-year.

Separately, the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation’s Monthly Confidence Index (MCI-EFI) in August is 50, an increase from 46.1 in July.

ELFA President and CEO Ralph Petta said, “Industry performance continues to show solid growth. Despite higher interest rates, continued supply chain disruptions, and higher inflation, the equipment finance industry continues to deliver value to businesses who rely on it to acquire necessary capital equipment to run their operations. Equipment finance providers leverage a positive credit environment and abundant liquidity to help these businesses grow and prosper.”


Article Topics

News
equipment leasing
Equipment Leasing and Financing Association
   All topics

Equipment Leasing and Financing Association News & Resources

Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
ELFA’s equipment leasing index volume for January up 6% year over year
ELFA’s equipment leasing index shows gains in December
ELFA’s equipment leasing index for October up 6% on year-over-year basis
Equipment leasing index: volume for September up from August
ELFA’s leasing activity index for August sees decline from July
More Equipment Leasing and Financing Association

Latest in Materials Handling

Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Bosch Rexroth announces departure of president and CEO, Gregory Gumbs
Toyota Material Handling celebrates the 10th anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day
ABB Robotics opens U.S. Packaging and Logistics headquarters
Depalletizing and palletizing gain in flexibility
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Automate 2023 set record attendance with more than 30,000 registrants
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources