MMH    Topics 

ELFA’s Monthly Leasing and Finance Index up 26% month-to-month

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s MLFI-25 index shows big volume gain for March

By

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s (ELFA) Monthly Leasing and Finance Index (MLFI-25), which reports economic activity from 25 companies representing a cross section of the $900 billion equipment finance sector, showed their overall new business volume for March was $9.3 billion, up 4 percent year-over-year from new business volume in March 2020. Volume was up 26 percent month-to-month from $7.4 billion in February. Year-to-date, cumulative new business volume was down 1 percent compared to 2020.

Receivables over 30 days were 1.9 percent, down from 2.1 percent the previous month and down from 2.6 percent in the same period in 2020. Charge-offs were 0.43 percent, down from 0.55 percent the previous month and down from 0.55 percent in the year-earlier period.

Credit approvals totaled 77 percent, up from 75.8 percent in February. Total headcount for equipment finance companies was down 15.2 percent year-over-year, a decrease due to significant downsizing at an MLFI reporting company. Separately, the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation’s Monthly Confidence Index (MCI-EFI) in April is an all-time high of 76.1, and an increase from the March index of 67.7.

“The equipment finance industry appears poised to take advantage of an economic tailwind that is manifesting itself in an improving labor market, a continued low interest-rate environment, a strong corporate earnings season, and high business confidence that is creating demand for investment in commercial equipment,” commented ELFA President and CEO Ralph Petta. E"LFA member organizations also report improving portfolio quality, which is reflective of their customers’ ability to meet their payment obligations as the pandemic’s grip on many businesses loosens.”

The MLFI-25 is the only index that reflects capex, or the volume of commercial equipment financed in the U.S. The MLFI-25 is a time series that reflects two years of business activity for the 25 companies currently participating in the survey. The latest MLFI-25, including methodology and participants, is available via ELFA here.


Article Topics

News
Equipment Leasing
Equipment Leasing and Financing Association
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Bosch Rexroth announces departure of president and CEO, Gregory Gumbs
Toyota Material Handling celebrates the 10th anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day
ABB Robotics opens U.S. Packaging and Logistics headquarters
Depalletizing and palletizing gain in flexibility
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Automate 2023 set record attendance with more than 30,000 registrants
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources