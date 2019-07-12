MMH    Topics     Warehouse

ELFF 2019 Q3 outlook forecasts 3.9% growth in equipment and software investment

Business conditions for the equipment finance industry softened in the first half of the year, and investment growth in several key verticals is expected to slow or contract in the second half of 2019.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
More News

After two consecutive years of solid growth, equipment and software investment growth is likely to slow in 2019 to 3.9 percent (down from 4.5 percent in the Q2 update of the Economic Outlook published in April), according to the Q3 update to the 2019 Equipment Leasing & Finance U.S. Economic Outlook released today by the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation. Business conditions for the equipment finance industry softened in the first half of the year as the U.S manufacturing sector weakened, and investment growth in several key verticals is expected to slow or contract in the second half of 2019.

Jeffry D. Elliott, Foundation Chairman and Senior Managing Director of Huntington Equipment Finance, said, “Consumer confidence has eased this year while consumer spending has moderated. Large businesses are showing signs of pulling back, though small businesses remain upbeat. In light of stronger-than-expected growth in Q1, the economy is expected to grow 2.5 percent in 2019, up from the previous estimate of 2.2 percent.”

Highlights from the report include:

•  Capital spending slowed in the beginning of 2019, consistent with declining macroeconomic fundamentals. Business investment faces further downside risk if the industrial sector continues to fade, and trade relations remain turbulent. Although banks continue to tighten lending standards to consumers amid waning credit demand among businesses and consumers, overall credit market conditions remain mostly healthy. Financial stress remains relatively low by historical standards, though both delinquencies and charge-offs are on the rise.
•  After achieving 2.9 percent growth in 2018 — tied with 2015 for the strongest year of growth of the current business cycle — the U.S. economy expanded at a healthy 3.1% pace in the first quarter, exceeding expectations. However, trade frictions are undoubtedly contributing to the softness in the U.S. manufacturing sector, which continued to struggle in Q2 and does not appear to be on the verge of a rebound.
•  Though domestic oil production has been a key bright spot for the U.S. economy and the increasingly dovish Federal Reserve has helped buoy financial markets, there are several risk factors that merit close attention for the rest of the year. Risks include the efficacy of China’s efforts to stimulate its economy, the divergence between small- and big-business optimism, and the potential for a protracted slowdown in consumer spending later this year.

The Foundation-Keybridge U.S. Equipment & Software Investment Momentum Monitor, which is included in the report, tracks 12 equipment and software investment verticals. In addition, the “Momentum Monitor Sector Matrix” provides a customized data visualization of current values of each of the 12 verticals based on recent momentum and historical strength. Several equipment verticals should expect their growth outlook to remain steady in the second half of 2019. Over the next three to six months:

•  Agricultural machinery investment growth is likely to remain modestly positive;
•  Construction machinery investment growth is likely to weaken further and potentially stall;
•  Materials handling equipment investment growth is likely to weaken and may turn negative;
•  All other industrial equipment investment growth will likely weaken and may stall;
•  Medical equipment investment should grow at a moderate pace ;
•  Mining and oilfield machinery investment growth is likely to remain steady;
•  Aircraft investment growth is likely to remain negative;
•  Ships and boats investment growth may remain sluggish and may stall;
•  Railroad equipment investment growth is unlikely to improve and may worsen;
•  Trucks investment is expected to grow moderately;
•  Computers investment growth will likely continue to weaken, potentially into negative territory; and
•  Software investment growth should remain solid.

The Foundation produces the Equipment Leasing & Finance U.S. Economic Outlook report in partnership with economic and public policy consulting firm Keybridge Research. The economic forecast provides a three-to-six-month outlook for industry investment with data, including a summary of investment trends in key equipment markets, credit market conditions, the U.S. macroeconomic outlook, and key economic indicators. The Q3 report is the second update to the 2019 Economic Outlook and will be followed by one final quarterly update before the publication of the 2020 Economic Outlook in December.

Download the full report at [url=https://www.leasefoundation.org/industry-resources/u-s-economic-outlook/]https://www.leasefoundation.org/industry-resources/u-s-economic-outlook/[/url]. All Foundation studies are available for free download from the Foundation’s online library at [url=http://store.leasefoundation.org/]http://store.leasefoundation.org/[/url].


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Equipment
Economy
ELFA
Equipment Leasing and Financing Association
Leasing
Manufacturing
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

ProMat 2023 – automation at a cross-roads
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
In the white paper, 9 Keys to Fortifying Fulfillment Operations4, you’ll discover a variety of operational strategies proven to deliver resilience and agility amidst the unexpected.
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources