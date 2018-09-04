Emerson returns to sponsor ninth-annual Amazing Packaging Race

MMH Staff

September 4, 2018

Emerson returns to sponsor the Amazing Packaging Race at PACK EXPO International and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2018 (Oct. 14–17; McCormick Place, Chicago). The Amazing Packaging Race, from show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, brings students and exhibitors together on the final day of the show as student teams complete a series of challenges across the 1.2 million net-square-feet of exhibit space.

“By returning as the Amazing Packaging Race sponsor, Emerson demonstrates their continued dedication to promoting the industry to students at PACK EXPO shows in a fun and engaging way,” says Stephan Girard, director, education and workforce development, PMMI. “It’s an event that students and exhibitors look forward to every year.”

The Amazing Packaging Race will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 17, the last day of PACK EXPO International and Healthcare Packaging EXPO at McCormick Place.

“We are excited to continue as the sponsor of the Amazing Packaging Race,” said Derek Thomas, vice president of marketing, discrete & industrial, Emerson. “This event provides a unique opportunity to connect students with the technologies, companies and innovations that drive the future of the packaging industry. It also demonstrates Emerson’s commitment to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education and encouraging the next generation digital workforce to explore career opportunities in the packaging industry.”

Participating companies’ logos are featured on students’ event t-shirts. The race takes place throughout the show floor, concluding with the announcement of the winning team at the Emerson Booth N-4721, North Hall.