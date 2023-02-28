MMH    Topics     Technology    Sponsored Content

Empower Your Automation Journey at ProMat 2023

Whether you’re just beginning your automation journey or exploring options for taking your supply chain to the next level, you won’t want to miss Honeywell Intelligrated at ProMat 2023.

Whether you're just beginning your automation journey or exploring options for taking your supply chain to the next level, you won't want to miss Honeywell Intelligrated at ProMat 2023.

Honeywell’s ‘Empowering Your Automation Journey’ will walk customers through workflows for both the Warehouse and Worker bridged by our powerful Momentum Software suite to transform data into actionable and executable solutions. We will showcase demos that provide insights into how automation can empower employees, streamline processes, and make use of cutting-edge technologies to transform business operations for increased efficiency and improved bottom lines.

So, mark your calendar now for one of the world’s largest supply chain events, March 20–23 in Chicago’s McCormick Place. We’ll be Empowering Your Automation Journey at booth #S618.

Jump-start Your Automation Journey


