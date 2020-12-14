EnerSys battery and charger solutions offered via KION North America dealer program

EnerSys, a global provider of stored energy solutions for industrial applications, and KION North America, a leading manufacturer of industrial trucks, have announced that EnerSys battery and charger solutions for material handling applications will be available through the KION aftersales accessory program, beginning December 1, 2020.

The KION aftersales program serves the company’s dealer network, comprised of 81 dealerships with 223 locations, and provides a direct source for high-quality parts and accessories for its line of Linde and Baoli industrial vehicles for material handling operations. KION North America performs extensive product testing and strict selection of its suppliers to guarantee reliable equipment for overall increased operational productivity.

“We are pleased to collaborate with KION North America and offer its dealer network our wide range of premium power sources, including Hawker-branded batteries and chargers and the virtually maintenance-free NexSys PURE Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) battery, said Chad Uplinger, VP of Sales Motive Power Americas, EnerSys. “Both EnerSys and Hawker products are a perfect complement to the quality vehicles KION North America makes available to the industry.”

“By collaborating with EnerSys, KION is further strengthening its dealer network by providing a wide portfolio of energy options in combination with its best-in-class offering of electric forklift and warehouse trucks,” added Daniel Schlegel, VP of Customer Service, KION North America.



