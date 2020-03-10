MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Energy

EnerSys battery solutions enable optimal productivity

At a booth press conference on Monday, EnerSys (Booth 7632) detailed how its systems approach to battery solutions boosts productivity by reducing maintenance and battery charging.

By

At a booth press conference on Monday, EnerSys (Booth 7632) detailed how its systems approach to battery solutions boosts productivity by reducing maintenance and battery charging.

The NexSys battery portfolio, including NexSys PURE and NexSys iON batteries, offer warehouses and DCs varying technologies, enabling a hybrid power approach to materials handling operations. Engineered with the latest generation of proprietary Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) and advanced Lithium-ion (Li-ion) technologies, both batteries are designed to deliver productive, predictable power.

“EnerSys strives to remain at the forefront of innovation to provide our customers with premium motive power solutions that maximize productivity,” said Harold Vanasse, senior director of market-ing, Motive Power Americas at EnerSys. “Our suite of advanced NexSys batteries gives operators two dependable choices exclusively tailored to meet and exceed their power demands regardless of the vehicle application. Both battery chemistries can be utilized in different applications in the same facility to achieve an overall lower total cost of ownership.”

Optimized for fast- and opportunity-charging, NexSys PURE batteries are available in a range of capacities and configurations. The batteries are also equipped with an integrated Battery Management System (BMS) and a battery monitoring device to track various performance metrics, including discharge current, charge current and State of Charge (SOC).

Vanasse showed how Enersys’s opportunity charging stations allow a materials handling vehicle to simply drive over a location on the floor to automatically charge the battery. Such stations, when combined with features like the monitoring dashboard, are examples of the systems approach En-erSys is taking to ensure operations don’t waste time or space on battery maintenance. “For the end-users, this approach takes the difficulties and annoyances out of batteries,” said Vanasse.

Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia’s World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Energy
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Events
MODEX
Batteries
EnerSys
Lift Trucks
MODEX
   All topics

Energy News & Resources

AEC, MHI’s newest Industry Group, to hold inaugural membership meeting in May
KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
EnerSys launches wireless charger
Wiferion enters North American market
Green Cubes showcases Lithium SAFEFlex materials handling equipment battery
The connected lift truck battery
ISM report highlights solid manufacturing growth in August
More Energy

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected]
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Need to keep up with e-commerce throughput? This e-book can help you choose the right solution for your business. Learn more about what Honeywell has to offer and find the sortation system that best fits your needs.
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources