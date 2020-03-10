EnerSys battery solutions enable optimal productivity

At a booth press conference on Monday, EnerSys (Booth 7632) detailed how its systems approach to battery solutions boosts productivity by reducing maintenance and battery charging.

The NexSys battery portfolio, including NexSys PURE and NexSys iON batteries, offer warehouses and DCs varying technologies, enabling a hybrid power approach to materials handling operations. Engineered with the latest generation of proprietary Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) and advanced Lithium-ion (Li-ion) technologies, both batteries are designed to deliver productive, predictable power.

“EnerSys strives to remain at the forefront of innovation to provide our customers with premium motive power solutions that maximize productivity,” said Harold Vanasse, senior director of market-ing, Motive Power Americas at EnerSys. “Our suite of advanced NexSys batteries gives operators two dependable choices exclusively tailored to meet and exceed their power demands regardless of the vehicle application. Both battery chemistries can be utilized in different applications in the same facility to achieve an overall lower total cost of ownership.”

Optimized for fast- and opportunity-charging, NexSys PURE batteries are available in a range of capacities and configurations. The batteries are also equipped with an integrated Battery Management System (BMS) and a battery monitoring device to track various performance metrics, including discharge current, charge current and State of Charge (SOC).

Vanasse showed how Enersys’s opportunity charging stations allow a materials handling vehicle to simply drive over a location on the floor to automatically charge the battery. Such stations, when combined with features like the monitoring dashboard, are examples of the systems approach En-erSys is taking to ensure operations don’t waste time or space on battery maintenance. “For the end-users, this approach takes the difficulties and annoyances out of batteries,” said Vanasse.



