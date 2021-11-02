MMH    Topics 

EnerSys expands partnership with Concentric

EnerSys, which offers batteries and chargers for lift trucks, has partnered for sales and service of its products with All Battery Sales and Service, now part of Concentric, in the states of Oregon and Washington

EnerSys, a global provider of stored energy solutions for industrial applications, recently expanded its battery and charger product distribution through a manufacturer representative agreement with All Battery Sales and Service, now owned and operated by Concentric, LLC, a leading forklift and critical power supplier.

Through this expanded partnership with EnerSys, Concentric will be responsible for sales and service of all EnerSys motive power products in the states of Oregon and Washington, including NexSys, IRONCLAD and Express batteries, as well as the full line of EnerSys modular charging solutions.

“Concentric has decades of industry experience as a result of a strong portfolio of legacy companies, with a proven track-record of success across their market territory,” said Mark Walker, Vice President, North America Sales at EnerSys. “With their recent merger with All Battery Sales and Service, we look forward to harnessing their sales strength and expertise to give customers in that area the most complete offering of motive power battery and chargers, backed by an elite team of customer service representatives.”

EnerSys motive power batteries range from the hardest-working flooded lead acid designs to the industry’s most advanced Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) and Lithium-ion (Li-ion) technologies. The company’s high-frequency chargers feature modular, low-component designs to fit any performance and charging profile.

“It is a privilege to partner with EnerSys to help grow the company’s established and stellar line of motive power solutions in the Pacific Northwest,” said John Shea, President, Concentric, LLC. “We are confident that our dedicated team members, including our representatives from All Battery Sales and Service, will work closely with EnerSys to serve as a critical resource to not only existing customers, but future clients to come.”


