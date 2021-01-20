MMH    Topics 

EnerSys expands partnership with Industrial Battery & Charger

Grows battery and charger product distribution

EnerSys, a global vendor of stored energy solutions for industrial applications, recently expanded its manufacturer representative agreement with Industrial Battery & Charger, Inc. (IBCI), the largest motive and stationary power applications provider in the Southeast. Effective January 1, 2021, IBCI will be responsible for sales and service of all EnerSys motive power products in the state of Alabama, including NexSys, IRONCLAD, Express and General Battery batteries, as well as IMPAQ, NexSys+ and Express chargers.

“We are excited about the upcoming changes to our Alabama territory coverage,” said Michael Shea, General Manager EnerSys Southern Area. “Over the past 30-plus years, IBCI has consistently and effectively represented the EnerSys line of products, accessories and services in a variety of markets. This mutually beneficial transition will harness the strengths of both organizations, so we can continue to provide the top-notch support that the customers in Alabama have come to rely upon.”

“Being chosen by EnerSys to assume this great responsibility illustrates their confidence in our dedicated team members,” said Jason Poston, president of Industrial Battery & Charger. “We are proud to have represented EnerSys in the Southeast since 1988. We look forward to continuing our partnership with them for years to come.”


News
Batteries
EnerSys
Lift Trucks
