EnerSys joins Industrial Truck Association to support 8th annual National Forklift Safety Day

Battery technology vendor stands by ITA and its safety awareness event

EnerSys, a leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, today is joining the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) to recognize National Forklift Safety Day.

This annual event, now in its eighth year, provides a platform to educate the industry about the safe use of forklifts and the importance of proper operator training to avoid injury. The ITA works closely with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to facilitate training seminars and to develop valuable resources that promote safe practices in a Distribution Center (DC) or warehouse setting. According to OSHA, an average of 22 workers are injured in nonfatal forklift incidents each day.

“EnerSys designs and engineers battery technology for forklift equipment with the welfare of operators and other warehouse personnel in mind,” said Harold Vanasse, Senior Director of Marketing, Motive Power Global at EnerSys. “It is our responsibility as a company to supply products that comply with the highest standards of health and safety for our end-users, who are helping to keep our global supply chain moving, and we are honored to stand beside ITA to raise awareness about this important topic that impacts so many different industries and demographics.”

The ITA represents manufacturers of lift trucks, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and similar equipment in North America. The organization promotes standards development, advances engineering and safety practices, disseminates statistical information and organizes industry forums. For more information about National Forklift Safety Day visit here.


News
EnerSys
National Forklift Safety Day
