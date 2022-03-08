MMH    Topics     News    EnerSys

EnerSys obtaining UL safety certification for its lithium-ion batteries

Battery manufacturer obtaining Underwriters Laboratories 2580 listing for its NexSys iON batteries found in material handling vehicles including lift trucks, AGVs, and AMRs.

Enersys, a provider of stored energy solutions for industrial applications, says it is taking industrial, electric-powered vehicle safety to the next level by obtaining UL 2580 Listing of its NexSys iON lithium-ion batteries.

Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is a global safety certification company that delivers Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC), training and advisory services worldwide. The UL 2580 Listing applies to batteries in electric vehicles such as forklift trucks, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) used in the material handling industry. UL 2580 Listing includes the assessment of several safety protocols such as simulated abuse conditions, as well as electrical, mechanical, and environmental testing. With the UL 2580 Listing of NexSys iON batteries, EnerSys states that it is committed to providing safe, dependable, and resilient power solutions for material handling applications.

Combining the latest Li-ion chemistry with cost-effective modularity, NexSys iON batteries are engineered with high performance cells to deliver high energy capacity in a smaller footprint, according to EnerSys. The company adds the batteries are also designed to meet Automotive / Rigorous Functional Safety Standard ISO 26262.

“ISO 26262 is an automotive industry standard that far exceeds industrial compliance requirements which is why we developed our integrated Battery Management System (BMS) for NexSys iON batteries according to this prestigious safety standard,” said Harold Vanasse, Senior Director of Marketing, Motive Power Global at EnerSys. “Now, with the addition of UL 2580 Listing, this further exemplifies our commitment to reach new heights of product safety.”

NexSys iON batteries feature an integrated Battery Management System (BMS) that supports greater safety, reliability and battery life by performing auto-diagnosis, voltage limitation (charge and discharge) and communication of performance data.


