EnerSys partners with Sanitary Maintenance Consultants on battery line offering

EnerSys, a global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, recently entered into an agreement with Sanitary Maintenance Consultants, Inc. to represent the NexSys PURE battery product portfolio. Sanitary Maintenance Consultants serves the janitorial and sanitation industry with expert counsel, hands-on demonstration and training, and high-quality solutions.



Through this partnership, EnerSys will strengthen its product distribution and reach industry professionals throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

NexSys PURE batteries, manufactured with Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) technology, provide a virtually maintenance-free power solution, ideally suited for use in floor care applications. With no watering requirements, no battery cleaning or long equalize charges, they not only save operators time spent on labor-intensive upkeep procedures, but also eliminate the risk of damaging acid spills on floors and carpets.

“Reliable, cost-effective and convenient power for cleaning equipment has never been more vital as facilities prepare to reopen amid COVID-19,” said Edward Pogue, Sales Manager, NexSys Products Americas at EnerSys. “NexSys PURE batteries are uniquely engineered to withstand repeated daily use while providing premium, long-lasting performance and simplified maintenance.”

With a low self-discharge rate, excellent cycle life and exceptional storage life, NexSys PURE batteries have the strength to perform after months of inactivity. This is a key benefit for equipment that has been sitting idle since the shutdown in March. Due to their sealed construction, they emit minimal gas and can be used in sensitive environments, including schools, hospitals and retail spaces.

“The NexSys PURE battery is a premium product that provides reliable power with minimal maintenance – a solution that is invaluable to our customers throughout the cleaning industry,” said William Struck, President, Sanitary Maintenance Consultants, Inc. “We look forward to working with EnerSys and adding NexSys PURE batteries to our offering.”



