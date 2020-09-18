Engineered Lifting Systems of Canada acquired by Gorbel affiliate

Gorbel Inc. announces that one of its new affiliate businesses has acquired Engineered Lifting Systems (ELS) & Equipment Inc. of Elmira, Ontario. ELS is a manufacturer, designer, and distributor of a wide portfolio of material handling products used in environments ranging from distribution centers to heavy manufacturing.

Primary products produced in Elmira include Destuff-IT/Restuff-IT ergonomic conveyor systems for loading and unloading containers, overhead crane systems, transfer carts, and below-the-hook lifting attachments. Integration of the two companies will begin immediately and is expected to last throughout 2021.

“The acquisition of ELS allows Gorbel to build upon our mission to Improve People’s Lives beyond our traditional overhead lifting solutions”, says Brian Reh, Gorbel CEO. “In particular, the Destuff-IT and Restuff-IT products that protect and assist employees in distribution centers enable Gorbel to effectively enter a market where we have had minimal presence in the past. Additionally, we intend to add many of ELS’s other products to our overhead lifting offering thus better serving our traditional markets.”

In addition to growing the manufacturing team and capacity in Elmira, Ontario, Gorbel is expanding its footprint in the Rochester, N.Y., area to meet the anticipated needs that will result from the acquisition. The increased demand for production is expected to create as many as 90 new jobs in the Rochester area during the next year.



