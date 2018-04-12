Enterprise labeling helps double printing speed
Manufacturer eliminates bottlenecks and redundancies while improving speed and accuracy.
Labeling in the NewsEnterprise labeling helps double printing speed Toshiba showcases a new print and apply system Global manufacturer ensures accurate, high-volume labeling GS1 US Board of Governors names new chairman Avery Products and SiteHawk partner for automated GHS labels More Labeling News
Technology ResourceIndustry 4.0: What you need to know today Thursday, May 3, 2018 | 2pm ET
All Resources
Flex-Strut is a manufacturer of metal strut channel framing based in Warren, Ohio. Seeking to improve workflow and consistency throughout its production facility, the company identified labeling operations as a key opportunity. After integrating its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system with enterprise bar code labeling software, the company eliminated its labeling bottleneck, increasing its label printing speed by 100%.
“With our former label process, we would produce and update each label for every sales order we processed, which would take longer than actually entering the sales order in the system,” says Flex-Strut director of information technology Terry Kakavros.
In many instances, the company’s production operators were entering data that already existed in its ERP system.
Based on the company’s requirements and goals, the supplier and integrator of the new enterprise labeling system (Teklynx International) worked to improve label accuracy and printing speed. The addition of print automation increased labeling accuracy by 25%.
Kakavros said it was a quick and seamless implementation process that took one week. Following a label design demonstration, including instruction on how to design labels using database connections, they were able to use the upgraded system.
About the AuthorJosh Bond, Senior Editor Josh Bond is Senior Editor for Modern, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsBarcode Label Printing · Labeling · Teklynx · ·
Conveyors & sortation: Carrying the e-commerce burden 2018 Productivity Achievement Awards View More From this Issue