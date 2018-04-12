Enterprise labeling helps double printing speed

Josh Bond, Senior Editor

April 12, 2018

Flex-Strut is a manufacturer of metal strut channel framing based in Warren, Ohio. Seeking to improve workflow and consistency throughout its production facility, the company identified labeling operations as a key opportunity. After integrating its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system with enterprise bar code labeling software, the company eliminated its labeling bottleneck, increasing its label printing speed by 100%.

“With our former label process, we would produce and update each label for every sales order we processed, which would take longer than actually entering the sales order in the system,” says Flex-Strut director of information technology Terry Kakavros.

In many instances, the company’s production operators were entering data that already existed in its ERP system.

Based on the company’s requirements and goals, the supplier and integrator of the new enterprise labeling system (Teklynx International) worked to improve label accuracy and printing speed. The addition of print automation increased labeling accuracy by 25%.

Kakavros said it was a quick and seamless implementation process that took one week. Following a label design demonstration, including instruction on how to design labels using database connections, they were able to use the upgraded system.