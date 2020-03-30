MMH    Topics     Technology    Software

enVista launches virtual operational assessments in response to Covid-19

enVista’s Virtual Operational Assessments will identify areas within the four walls to optimize processes and drive efficiencies remotely.

enVista, a global software solution and consulting services firm, unifying both physical and digital commerce, announced today that is has launched Virtual Operational Assessments to address warehouse inefficiencies and help clients manage peaks in operations quickly.

During this tumultuous time and economic contraction, cost-cutting and cost-avoidance will be vital strategies that companies must consider in order to manage the business. Companies that are committed to this will likely outpace competition and better predict demand, avoid margin erosion and disruption.

enVista’s Virtual Operational Assessments will identify areas within the four walls to optimize processes and drive efficiencies remotely. enVista will provide clients with GoPros and iPads to virtually walk through operations. enVista Lean Six Sigma certified consultants will then diagnose the assessments, using Lean Six Sigma to perform remote design sessions, and discuss recommendations to improve processes and reduce/eliminate waste.

The goal is to be able to help customers as quickly as possible – as many enVista customers are providing vital goods (like CPG companies and food and beverage distributors) and need to be as efficient as possible. Implementing Lean process improvements will guarantee efficiencies and reduce labor dependencies.

Vice President of Labor, Tom Stretar, said, “In times like these, companies should consider employing strategies to execute efficiency and drive bottom line savings. By continuing to focus heavily on incremental improvements versus an all or nothing, perfectionist approach, clients will gain a competitive advantage by driving top line revenue due to improved efficiencies and continue to maintain throughput in times of labor constraints.”

enVista’s Supply Chain consulting services and strategies are comprised of labor management system (LMS) selections and implementations, warehouse management systems (WMS) selections and implementations, transportation management systems (TMS) selections and implementations, change management, operations assessments, warehouse design and build, workforce management, order management system (OMS) selection and implementation and change management. Software partners include Blue Yonder (formerly JDA), Korber Supply Chain Software (formerly HighJump), MercuryGate, and enVista’s own proprietary labor management tool, enCompass.


