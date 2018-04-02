ePac Flexible Packaging acquires Precision Pouches

ePac Flexible Packaging, a leader in fast time to market, short to medium run length flexible packaging, announced the acquisition of Precision Pouches, located in Schiller Park, Illinois.

PMMI scholarships support the manufacturing workforce of the future
Industry leader CHEP Recycled emerges from spinoff as 48forty Solutions
Other Voices: Three ways plastic pallets can improve your supply chain
Study confirms cleanliness of corrugated shipping containers
Case Study: Nilfisk Uses Voice for Inspection
Learn how Nilfisk, a leading provider of commercial cleaning solutions, chose to implement voice into their picking process to help improv
ePac Flexible Packaging, a leader in fast time to market, short to medium run length flexible packaging, announced the acquisition of Precision Pouches, located in Schiller Park, Illinois. Precision Pouches, a premier toll converter in the flexible packaging industry, will become a part of ePac Chicago, and will continue providing pouching services to new and existing customers.

According to Alex Moroney, General Manager of ePac Chicago: “We’re excited to add Precision Pouches under the ePac umbrella. The acquisition provides skills and assets that will increase capacity, add to our capabilities, and enhance our ability to serve our customers.”

Established in 2016 with its first facility in Madison, WI, ePac recently opened its second plant in Boulder, Colo. In addition to Chicago, ePac will open plants this year in Miami, Houston, and Los Angeles. All locations are currently accepting orders, with fulfillment handled by Madison and Boulder until manufacturing operations commence in the other cities.

“Since we first opened in Madison less than two years ago”, said Jack Knott, ePac CEO, “our plants have experienced strong market demand and rapid growth. The addition of Precision Pouches to ePac Chicago will accelerate our growth in local and surrounding markets”, added Knott.

Here's how one of the world's largest 3PLs is looking to tomorrow's innovative technologies, including heads-up display and robotics, to transform its operations today.
Conveyors & sortation: Carrying the e-commerce burden
2018 Productivity Achievement Awards
NextGen Supply Chain at DHL
Here's how one of the world's largest 3PLs is looking to tomorrow's innovative technologies,...
Trinchero Family Estates: Pallet handling in the vineyard
The second-largest family-owned wine company in the world turns to automated pallet handling and...

System Report: Rocky Brands Sees the Light
Confronting an aging materials handling system and new channels of business with new customer...
Lodge Manufacturing: Distribution Cast in Iron
In a new facility, iPhones and a new WMS allowed cookware manufacturer Lodge to double its business...
