ePac Flexible Packaging acquires Precision Pouches

MMH Staff

April 2, 2018

ePac Flexible Packaging, a leader in fast time to market, short to medium run length flexible packaging, announced the acquisition of Precision Pouches, located in Schiller Park, Illinois. Precision Pouches, a premier toll converter in the flexible packaging industry, will become a part of ePac Chicago, and will continue providing pouching services to new and existing customers.

According to Alex Moroney, General Manager of ePac Chicago: “We’re excited to add Precision Pouches under the ePac umbrella. The acquisition provides skills and assets that will increase capacity, add to our capabilities, and enhance our ability to serve our customers.”

Established in 2016 with its first facility in Madison, WI, ePac recently opened its second plant in Boulder, Colo. In addition to Chicago, ePac will open plants this year in Miami, Houston, and Los Angeles. All locations are currently accepting orders, with fulfillment handled by Madison and Boulder until manufacturing operations commence in the other cities.

“Since we first opened in Madison less than two years ago”, said Jack Knott, ePac CEO, “our plants have experienced strong market demand and rapid growth. The addition of Precision Pouches to ePac Chicago will accelerate our growth in local and surrounding markets”, added Knott.