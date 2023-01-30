EPG’s new voice solution gains certified by SAP status

Ehrhardt Partner Group (EPG) announced today that its new voice solution, Lydia Voice 9, was formally certified by SAP (SAP ICC) with SAP S/4HANA and SAP NetWeaver for Extended Warehouse Management (EWM).

“This certification from SAP further confirms that businesses that use SAP technology can significantly enhance warehouse performance with the addition of Lydia Voice,” said Scott Deutsch, EPG, President Americas. “Lydia Voice 9 ensures that SAP customer teams have complete control over their Lydia voice application configuration. Lydia Voice has offered SAP certification since 2009 with WM and EWM.”

Lydia Voice can be integrated into a company’s existing SAP environment without the need for middleware, EPG explained. This intelligent online connectivity ensures maximum efficiency in warehouse processes, EPG added. The process logic is SAP-based, giving user organizations the advantage that all standard SAP functionalities can be utilized, and changes can be implemented by their own SAP team with flexibility.



