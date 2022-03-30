ePicker launches autonomous pallet mover

Partnering with Anantak, ePicker (Booth C7294b), a robotics company, has developed an autonomous pallet mover and is introducing it during Modex.

Using 3D cameras, lasers and vehicle telemetry, along with a proprietary self-driving software package, the pallet mover can accompany users’ existing workflows, rather than replacing them.

Additionally, the pallet mover enables quick adoption—distinct from traditional mobile robotics that generally require considerable modifications to their infrastructure and processes to ensure they can run autonomously. This fast adoption is primarily because users remain at the front-end of the process, prior to the engagement of onboard autonomy.

Transportation and drop-offs to facility destinations remain highly dependable and safe.

“The pallet mover doesn’t need a lot of programming either, as it becomes customized to users’ needs and learns as it operates,” said Manuj Naman, founder and CEO of Anantak. “As evidenced by the pallet mover, due to our partnership with ePicker, we’re bringing solutions to the market that are unlike any other options available today.”

Featuring an autonomous drop-off, in-line or in-grid mapping (conducted by users), manual pick and obstacle avoidance, the pallet mover will be available for delivery this August.



